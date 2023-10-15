“More like a Bond villain”, “He gets hotter every day – Tennis fans react to Roger Federer’s look for Shanghai Masters final

Tennis fans compared Roger Federer's recent look for the 2023 Shanghai Masters final with that of a typical villain from a James Bond film.

Federer attended the summit clash between Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev on Sunday, October 15, at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai. Hurkacz defeated Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(8) to secure the second Masters 1000 title of his career.

However, Federer's get-up for the final has garnered more attention than Hurkacz's win. During the match, he was captured with a serious expression on his face with his sunglasses on.

Tennis TV shared a clip of Federer watching on from the stands, with the caption suggesting that the Swiss is fit to be the next lead in a James Bond movie.

Fans, however, had a differing opinion, with many saying that the 42-year-old would be better-suited to play the antagonist instead.

"Looking much more like a Bond villain tbh," a fan wrote.

A user chimed in, writing:

"More suited to be the villain."

Another fan opined that the Swiss' charisma increases by the day, writing:

"He gets hotter every day just like our planet."

A fan suggested that Federer was "serving better than" Hubert Hurkacz during the match.

"Serving better than Hubie," the fan tweeted.

Hurkacz's fans might not agree with that comment, however, as he hit 21 aces in the final. One of his serves clocked 141 miles per hour on the speed gun.

Here are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Roger Federer recalls 2017 Shanghai Masters final against Rafael Nadal

2017 ATP 1000 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 8

Roger Federer revisited his victory over Rafael Nadal at the 2017 Shanghai Masters final during his time in the Chinese city recently.

The Swiss Maestro put on a dominating display against Nadal in the summit clash that year as he raced to a straight-sets win in 72 minutes. Federer sent ten aces down the Spaniard's side of the court and broke his serve thrice to win the match 6-4, 6-3. He recalled his, performance saying:

"I have played Rafa on so many occasions, almost, almost... not on every court or every tournament I have played but almost in all the big matches all around the world. And I'm happy we could do it here, I think not just once but maybe even three times. And of course, even more special, if it's in the finals."

"I thought I played extremely well in that match. I felt like Rafa was a little bit banged up with his knees and maybe a bit tired, but I played a fantastic tournament in a fantastic year in 2017 when I came back with my knee problems," he added.

Nadal, however, enjoys a better head-to-head record of 24-16 over his Swiss rival.

