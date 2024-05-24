Iga Swiatek's approach to her game was dubbed similar to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's by American sports journalist Christopher Clarey. The journalist mentioned that the Pole has mapped out her career systematically.

Swiatek has been rampant throughout the European clay season in 2024, clinching two WTA 1000 titles in Madrid and Rome after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the finals. The World No. 1 will head into the French Open with this momentum as the two-time defending champion.

Ahead of her title defense, journalist Christopher Clarey discussed Swiatek's dominance in a recent episode of Tennis Channel's Inside-In podcast after the Italian Open final. Clarey said that Aryna Sabalenka focused too much on getting revenge for the Madrid Open final and didn't bring her A-game.

"Yeah I mean I think Aryna Sabalenka to me, she didn't play as well, to me. She was, I think she wanted revenge too much. I think she has better in her, I think she could play a better match on clay against Swiatek," Clarey said.

The journalist also hailed Iga Swiatek's competitiveness and listed out the strengths of her game mentioning how she had a great mix in her game. He also said that when he met the Pole a few years back, he noticed she had an approach similar to that of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"But Iga is such a relentless competitor and I think umm, is returning so well, and I think her serve, it's not necessarily better than last year but I do feel like she’s getting some big point pop. Iga has just got a great mix, she’s got a great career plan," Clarey said.

"I saw her two or three years ago when I spent some time with her. Very systematic, very Federer and Nadal-like approach to her game and her career, every aspect of it," he added.

"Iga Swiatek has the right approach for long-term excellence" - Christopher Clarey on the Pole's future

Christopher Clarey said that though Iga Swiatek struggled early on in her career, she tried to improve every area of her game to increase the overall output of tennis in a planned manner.

"After having some periods in her early career when she was really kinda out of control, didn't feel that mastery. She has really tried to address everything very systematically - mental, physical, preparation, everything side," he continued.

He again alluded to the Big 3 while referring to the Pole's approach and said that he wouldn't be surprised to see her make similar strides barring any unforeseen events.

"And it's a kind of platform for constant improvement that Big 3 gave us and I think it wouldn't be surprising to see her go that way. A lot of things can happen in this crazy world we're living in but she has the right approach I think for long-term excellence."

Iga Swiatek is the top seed at the French Open this year and will kick off her campaign against a qualifier or a lucky loser.