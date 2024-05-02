Carlos Alcaraz imitating Rafael Nadal's iconic pre-match ritual sprint at the 2024 Madrid Open has drawn mixed reactions from tennis fans.

Alcaraz has never shied away from displaying his immense admiration for Nadal, doing so once again prior to his quarterfinal clash against Andrey Rublev at the Masters 1000 event by imitating the 22-time Grand Slam champion's pre-match sprint ritual.

Given Alcaraz's tendency to mimic Nadal's trademark routines, several fans criticized the 20-year-old for his lack of individuality and contended that he should carve out his own identity.

"Or not having a own personality haha," one fan commented.

"So cringe....be your own guy don't have to copy him every single time," another fan chimed in.

"Get your own rituals!" said another.

"How about being yourself. You’re you. Be real.🤷🏻‍♀️," shared yet another.

Other fans, however, leaped to Carlos Alcaraz's defense, arguing that it was better for him to emulate the 22-time Grand Slam champion instead of mimicking the more negative on-court rituals of players like Novak Djokovic.

"At least he doesn’t have Djokovic’s personality," one fan posted.

"Why do I see Croctards getting butthurt over Carlos trynna imitate Nadal's iconic prematch-warmup sprint ritual. Do you want him to imitate Novak Djokovic's on-court rituals of assaulting match officials, abusing ball kids, or cussing fans and their mums?" wrote another.

Several fans also interpreted the World No. 3's gesture as him paying tribute to his compatriot, particularly given Nadal's exit from his final Madrid Open in the fourth round.

"For those who are talking nonsense in the comments, take this as a tribute considering the whole context," a fan commented.

Rafael Nadal 'excited' by Carlos Alcaraz's doubles partnership proposal for Paris Olympics 2024

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

Ahead of his campaign at the Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his desire to join forces with Rafael Nadal for doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, he revealed that he hadn't "dared" to broach the topic with the 37-year-old, fearing that it might be an imposition.

"We have not talked about it. I have met him these days, in the last tournaments, and the truth is that I have not dared to tell him. I don't know, it's something that would make me very excited, it would be a dream and that's why it forces me. Having to tell him imposes on me," he told Marca.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion alleviated Alcaraz's apprehensions as he conveyed his excitement at the prospect of teaming up with the 20-year-old, sharing his belief that they could form a "great" partnership and bolster Spain's chances of success.

"No, he doesn’t have to ask me anything. I think all things being well, we will play. It’s also hugely exciting for me. If I am not mistaken, I have heard it is from him too," Nadal said on the Madrid Open podcast.

"I think if we are both fit enough, then why not. We could have the chance to form a great team and aspire to great things. It would be good for both of us. I think it would also be good for the Spanish team. So we will see how things progress," he added.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz's bid for his third consecutive Madrid Open title ended in the quarterfinals, as he suffered a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 loss to Andrey Rublev.

