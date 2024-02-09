WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz tidies up the court on his own during practice under Juan Carlos Ferrero's watchful eye

Carlos Alcaraz was recently captured on camera carefully using a line broom to tend to clay court lines during a practice session, with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero watching on.

Alcaraz has only competed in the Australian Open this season so far, opting not to participate in any warm-up tournaments ahead of the event. This decision was driven by his commitment to a five-week training program, aimed at ensuring he was in peak condition for the first Grand Slam of the year.

The 2024 edition of the Australian Open was the Spaniard's third appearance in the tournament. He reached the second round in 2021, and the third round in 2022, but missed the 2023 edition due to injury. In this season's edition, he reached the quarterfinals where he was eliminated by Alexander Zverev with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4.

On Thursday, a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by 'The Tennis Letter' featured the 20-year-old meticulously tidying up the lines of a clay court during a recent practice session while his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero observed him closely.

Here's the video:

On clay courts, the World No. 2 has a win/loss record of 64-14, with seven titles which include the Madrid Masters in 2022 and 2023. At the French Open, he reached the semifinals in 2023.

The partnership between Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero began in 2019. Together, they have clinched 12 ATP titles, including Grand Slam victories at the 2022 US Open and the Wimbledon Championships in 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz will compete at the 2024 Argentina Open

Rio Open 2022 - (Getty images) Carlos Alcaraz

The 2024 Argentina Open is scheduled to commence on February 12 and will continue until February 18. World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz is poised to defend his title at this year's edition.

In June 2023, a video posted on the official Instagram account of the Argentina Open featured the 20-year-old confirming his participation in the 2024 edition of the tournament.

Alcaraz, the top seed, will be competing alongside ATP stars like Cameron Norrie, Nicolas Jarry, Arthur Fils, Sebastian Baez, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, and many others.

In the 2023 edition, Alcaraz defeated Serbia's Laslo Djere in the round of 16 and the latter's compatriot Dušan Lajović in the quarterfinal. He set up a semifinal tie with Spain's Bernabé Zapata Miralles, whom he also defeated.

In the final, Carlos Alcaraz got the better of Britain's No.1, Cameron Norrie 6-3, 7-5.