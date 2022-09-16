WATCH: From insane drop shots to unplayable tweeners, 10 of Roger Federer's best shots ever

On Thursday, Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis and stated that the upcoming Laver Cup tournament would be the final ATP event of his career.

The 41-year-old has had a glittering career, throughout which he mesmerized audiences all over the world with his elegant play. Be it his forehand, his backhand, or tweeners, Federer has always managed to drop our jaws through his playing style.

In celebration of his incredible career, Tennis TV posted a video of ten of the Swiss maestro's most unplayable shots, with all of them worth watching and re-watching.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



As he announces retirement, presenting 10 times



#RForever A talent like no otherAs he announces retirement, presenting 10 times @rogerfederer defied science! A talent like no other ✨As he announces retirement, presenting 10 times @rogerfederer defied science!#RForever https://t.co/9L88E2Oiaq

The video starts with a sensational backhand from Federer against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Shanghai Masters.

Next up was a beautiful backhand that seemed like more of a lob during his thrilling semifinal against Novak Djokovic at the 2019 Paris Masters. Another backhand followed, this time against Andre Agassi in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in 2005.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner's next shot was a brilliantly-disguised sliced backhand that landed just inside the other side of the court. This came during his quarterfinal against Tomas Berdych at the 2017 Miami Masters.

The video had a couple of tweeners, one against Daniele Bracciali at the 2007 Dubai Tennis Championships, and another against Thomas Schoorel at the 2011 Qatar Open.

The only forehand in the video was one he used to save a set point against Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2012 ATP World Tour Finals. The video finishes with a magnificent backhand at the 2018 Rotterdam Open.

Roger Federer ends career with 20 Grand Slam singles titles

The 2018 Australian Open triumph goes down as Roger Federer's final Grand Slam title.

Roger Federer has had a glittering career during which he won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a tally that stood as a record in men's tennis before being surpassed by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. His last Major victory came at the Australian Open in 2018, where he defeated Marin Cilic in the final in five sets.

He also won 28 Masters 1000 titles, with his last one coming in Miami in 2019, beating John Isner 6-1, 6-4 in the title clash. The Swiss won the ATP Finals six times and was the World No. 1 for 310 weeks, including a record 237 weeks in a row.

After announcing his retirement, he will have his swansong at the Laver Cup in London, where he will represent Team Europe. The Swiss' teammates are Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far