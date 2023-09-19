“Who doesn’t like Kylian Mbappe?” - Rafael Nadal on Real Madrid's interest in signing French star from PSG

Rafael Nadal has stated that he would be happy to see Kylian Mbappe play for Real Madrid in the future.

Mbappe has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent months, with the Frenchman being strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Other clubs, including those in Saudi Arabia, have also been keen on signing him.

This summer, Mbappe was initially frozen out of the PSG first team after he refused to extend his contract beyond 2024. A compromise was then brokered between the club and the player, paving the way for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to rejoin the first team.

However, the possibility of the 24-year-old leaving the French shores in the future has not been ruled out.

In a recent interview, Nadal, who is a long-time fan of Real Madrid, stated that he would love to see Mbappe play for his beloved club. He also brushed aside any idea that he would not be welcome in the Spanish capital for rejecting the club's advances in previous transfer windows.

“Would another forward be welcome right now? I think so but… I want Mbappe to come, I don’t have any problem with that at all, quite the opposite. I’d be happy if he came! Of course I like Mbappé, who doesn’t like Mbappé? He didn’t have any obligation to come before.” he told Movistar+.

“Real Madrid is Real Madrid and is bigger than any other player. But Mbappé doesn’t have any obligation to come when us fans want him to come,” he added.

In the same interview, Rafael Nadal stated that he would not turn down the opportunity of becoming Real Madrid's president in the future.

Rafael Nadal's views on Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid in line with Carlos Alcaraz's thoughts on the subject

Carlos Alcaraz is a two-time Grand Slam champion.

Rafael Nadal isn't the only Spanish tennis star who would like to see Kylian Mbappe play for Real Madrid. Rising sensation Carlos Alcaraz has also previously stated that he would love to see Mbappe represent the La Liga giants in the future.

In an interview with MARCA, Alcaraz said that any fan of the soccer club would be delighted with Mbappe's signing and that he would love to read news of the Frenchman's move to the Spanish capital in the future.

"Every Real Madrid fan wants to see Mbappe in Madrid. He is one of the best players in the world today and all the teams love him. I hope we read some news that Mbappe is going to Madrid. I would love it," he said.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here