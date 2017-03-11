Pliskova survives test as Muguruza, Konta progress

It was a good day for the seeds at the BNP Paribas Open as Karolina Pliskova, Garbine Muguruza and Johanna Konta advanced.

11 Mar 2017

Czech Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova battled through a tricky second-round encounter at the BNP Paribas Open as Garbine Muguruza and Johanna Konta also advanced.

The seeds enjoyed an excellent day at Indian Wells on Friday, with only Mirjana Lucic-Baroni failing to progress.

Pliskova was always going to be tested by Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig, but the third seed came through in three sets.

Muguruza and Konta had straight-sets wins, while Elina Svitolina survived a battle at the WTA Premier event.

JOB DONE FOR PLISKOVA

Pliskova was pushed before overcoming Puig 1-6 6-4 6-4 in just under two hours.

The Czech was dominated in the first set but recovered to make it four wins in as many matches against Puig.

Pliskova had fallen 3-0 behind in the deciding set before winning six of the next seven games.

Well that was a close one...



World No. 3 @KaPliskova passes 2R test, beats Puig 1-6 6-4 6-4 in 1hr 59mins. Next up: Begu. #BNPPO17 pic.twitter.com/xzrdHj53w3 — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 11, 2017

MUGURUZA, KONTA PROGRESS

Muguruza, the Spanish seventh seed, recorded a 6-2 6-3 win against Kirsten Flipkens.

On a good day for the seeds, Konta also advanced, winning an all-British clash against Heather Watson 6-4 6-4.

SVITOLINA SURVIVES SCARE

Svitolina survived a huge scare to edge past China's Wang Qiang 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

There were six breaks of serve in the third set, but the Ukrainian 10th seed steadied after failing to close it out in the 12th game.

Svitolina survives!



The No. 10 seed wins in 2hrs, 38mins over Wang Qiang 3-6 6-3 7-6(3) to book a spot in the #BNPPO17 3R pic.twitter.com/EooioMpEjF — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 10, 2017

Other players to advance included the likes of Kiki Bertens, Daria Gavrilova, Dominika Cibulkova and Svetlana Kuznetsova.

LUCIC-BARONI BOWS OUT

The only seed to fall was Lucic-Baroni.

The Croatian 32nd seed and Australian Open semi-finalist went down to American teenager Kayla Day 6-4 5-7 7-5.

Day, 17, was the junior singles champion at the US Open last year and faces Muguruza in the third round.