Safarova survives gruelling Gavrilova bout, Kvitova awaits
The best match of the day at the Aegon Classic saw Lucie Safarova outlast Daria Gavrilova in a lengthy thriller.
Lucie Safarova prevailed in a marathon quarter-final encounter with Daria Gavrilova at the Aegon Classic on Friday, as Petra Kvitova ousted Kristina Mladenovic.
Safarova came from a set down to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 7-6 (7-5) after three hours and five minutes on grass in Birmingham, where the Russian-born Australian wasted three match points in the decider.
"I don't know what to say, it was such an amazing fight between the both of us and I'm so happy I won," Safarova said.
A leg injury picked up during the tough battle could yet hamper her chances of reaching the final of the WTA Premier event at Edgbaston Priory Club.
"I strained it a little bit, but I will get a good treatment," the world number 41 said.
"I pulled out of doubles, and I will get a good treatment and I hope I will be ready for tomorrow."
.@LucieSafarova saves THREE match points in EPIC 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-6(5) comeback vs Gavrilova!— WTA (@WTA) June 23, 2017
Books first #AegonClassic Semifinal spot! pic.twitter.com/EuuVXnLm2R
Safarova will take on fellow Czech Petra Kvitova next after the two-time Wimbledon champion overcame Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-4 7-6 (7-5).
.@Petra_Kvitova overcomes Mladenovic 6-4, 7-6(5)!— WTA (@WTA) June 23, 2017
Sets all- #AegonClassic Semifinal vs @LucieSafarova! pic.twitter.com/zrnT3fjAbI
Garbine Muguruza's passage into the last four was eased by the retirement of Coco Vandeweghe. The American had won the first set 6-4 and lost the second by the same margin before pulling out at the start of the third.
.@GarbiMuguruza advances to #AegonClassic Semifinals!— WTA (@WTA) June 23, 2017
Vandeweghe retires due to injury. pic.twitter.com/aDq30ofOTw
And Muguruza's semi-final opponent Ashleigh Barty will also be well-rested, Italy's Camila Giorgi withdrawing from their match at 5-2 down in the first set.
.@AshBar96 takes last #AegonClassic Semifinal spot!— WTA (@WTA) June 23, 2017
Giorgi retires due to injury. pic.twitter.com/ialytdHEQI