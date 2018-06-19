Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Injured Yuki pulls out of Queen's Club opener, Bopanna in quarters

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 19 Jun 2018, 20:48 IST
37

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) India's top singles player Yuki Bhambri was today forced to concede his opening round match against higher-ranked Milos Raonic of Canada at the Queen's Club Championship in London because of a knee injury.

Yuki, ranked 84th in the world, was trailing 1-6 1-3 against world no.31 Raonic, when the Indian decided to forfeit the match after he started feeling pain in his knees and didn't want to aggravate it further.

Yuki had qualified for the ATP 500 Fever-Tree Championships here after beating America's Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-2 in the second and final qualifying round.

However, doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin entered the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event with straight sets 6-3 7-6(3) win over South Africa's Kevin Anderson and Julien Benneteau of France.

Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin will next face top seeds Oliver Marach of Austria and Croatia's Mate Pavic.

Meanwhile elsewhere, India's Purav Raja and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan have sailed it to the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Fuzion 100 Ilkley Challenger event in Ilkley, Great Britain with their respective partners.

While Purav and John-Patrick Smith of Australia, seeded third, defeated Peter Polansky of Canada and Australia's Matt Reid 6-1 6-4 in the opening round, Jeevan and Austin Krajicek of the US beat Polish-American combination of Hubert Hurkacz and Evan King 6-4 6-4

Open 13: Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin crash...
RELATED STORY
Indian tennis round-up: Rohan Bopanna reaches Marseille...
RELATED STORY
Divij Sharan breaks into top-50 of ATP doubles rankings...
RELATED STORY
Sania Mirza drops out of Top 10 of WTA rankings, Divij...
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2018: Rohan Bopanna aims for a good show...
RELATED STORY
ATP Rankings: Yuki Bhambri rises to 101 after runner-up...
RELATED STORY
Indian tennis roundup: Rohan Bopanna reaches Marseille...
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru Open: Divij Sharan wins his second Challenger...
RELATED STORY
Nishikori marks ATP Tour return with win in New York
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us