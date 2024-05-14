High school football has witnessed exceptional talent in the last two decades. From quarterbacks with pinpoint accuracy to defensive ends wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. Let's take a look at some of the best high school football standouts in recent years.

5 high school football players with impressive careers

#1. Quinn Ewers

Hailing from Carroll Senior High in Texas, Quinn Ewers made headlines as a pro-style quarterback. He completed 291 of 402 passes for 3,998 yards with 45 touchdowns against three interceptions as a sophomore.

Ewers skipped senior year at Southlake-Carroll and headed to Ohio State. He later got enrolled in the Texas Longhorns squad and led them to Big 12 success and a College Football Playoff berth this past season. He recorded 272 of 394 passing yards for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The signal-caller also added five rushing touchdowns.

#2. Ronald Powell

Ronald Powell encountered several setbacks in his football career due to injuries. But his tenure at Rancho Verde High in Moreno Valley, California, proved his defensive prowess on the field. He recorded over 80 tackles, 28 tackles for losses, and 13 sacks on defense in his senior season.

As the top-rated recruit of the 2010 class, Powell's journey continued at the University of Florida, where he recorded 79 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.

Powell declared for his draft in 2014 after finishing his junior season. He was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round of the 2014 draft. The defensive end finished his professional career with the Orlando Apollos. Unfortunately, he died on January 15, 2024, at the age of only 32.

#3. Rashan Gary

Rashan Gary's football journey started at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School before moving to Paramus Catholic High School. He recorded 55 tackles and 14 sacks during his junior year, along with 55 tackles and 13.5 sacks as well as four forced fumbles during his senior year.

Gary attended the University of Michigan and played as a defensive end. He recorded 23 tackles and one sack as a freshman at Michigan. Despite struggling with a shoulder injury during his junior season and being limited to only nine games, the defensive star raised eyebrows by recording 38 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Gary was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. He has been a formidable weapon for the Packers' defensive side since then.

#4. Justin Fields

A standout quarterback from Harrison High in Georgia, Justin Fields made waves as the second-rated talent in the 2018 recruiting class. He was a starter for Harrison in two seasons, amassing 4,187 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, 2,096 rushing yards, and 28 rushing touchdowns.

Fields enjoyed his collegiate success at Ohio State, leading his team to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances. He threw for 5,373 yards in just two seasons with the Buckeyes. He also threw for 63 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

The Chicago Bears selected Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was recently traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#5. Terrelle Pryor

Terrelle Pryor's high school career was nothing short of spectacular as a dual-threat quarterback at Jeannette High in Jeannette, Pennsylvania. His ability to dominate on the field earned him recognition as one of the top players in the 2008 recruiting class.

Pryor completed 92 of 163 passes for 1,732 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior while running 197 times for 1,676 yards and 28 touchdowns. The signal-caller ran 78 times for 663 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. He ensured WPIAL and PIAA titles for Jeannette during his senior season.

Pryor played college football at Ohio State, ranking second among Buckeyes with a total offense of 8,341 yards. He also ranks third with a career completion percentage of .609 (477-783).

The signal-caller was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2011 NFL supplemental draft. Besides the Raiders, he played as a quarterback and wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars.