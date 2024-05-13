High school football fields across the nation witness the emergence of extraordinary talent every year. The class of 2024 is no exception. Several high school running backs have distinguished themselves on the field and captured attention with their remarkable performances.

Top high school running backs in the class of 2024

Let's take a closer look at the top five high school running backs in the class of 2024.

#1. Taylor Tatum

Taylor Tatum has been a standout since joining Longview High School. His physical prowess earned him a spot in the 2024 All-American Bowl. Tatum is not confined to the running back position, as he proved versatility by adeptly lining up as a wide receiver.

In his senior season in 2023, Tatum accumulated 1,463 rushing yards, 138 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns in 2023.

After opting to continue his football journey at the collegiate level, Tatum chose the Oklahoma Sooners over other programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

#2. Jerrick Gibson

Jerrick Gibson's journey to prominence began at Gainesville High School in Florida, where he quickly made a name for himself on the national recruiting scene. After transferring to Jonesboro Mundy's Mill in Georgia and later to IMG Academy, Gibson continued to excel.

Gibson rushed for 608 yards and eight TDs in 2022 during his tenure at IMG. In a combine setting, he recorded an electronically timed 4.57-second 40-yard dash, a 10-foot broad jump and a 40.3-inch vertical leap after his sophomore year in high school.

#3. Nathaniel Frazier

Nathaniel Frazier's arrival at Santa Ana Mater Dei marked the beginning of a remarkable chapter in his football career. Despite facing adversity due to injuries to teammates, his strong determination propelled him to success.

In his junior season, Frazier rushed for 693 yards and eight touchdowns. He signed with the Georgia Bulldogs last year. Frazier is one of three running back commitments in the 2024 signing class, with him being the highest-rated of the trio. He is also rated the nation's No. 32 overall prospect.

#4. Jordan Marshall

Jordan Marshall is the top prospect for the Michigan Wolverines' 2024 recruitment class. In his senior year at Archbishop Moeller, Marshall racked up 1,554 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in just 13 games. His versatility shone through in the passing game, recording 30 receptions for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

The running back was crucial in guiding the Crusaders to the Division I state semifinals. His outstanding performance honored him with the prestigious 2023 Ohio Mr. Football Award.

#5. Dilin Jones

Rounding out our list is Dilin Jones, a standout performer from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Maryland. He rushed for 887 yards on 108 carries in 10 games this past season. The running back also recorded four passes for 35 yards and 12 total touchdowns as a senior.

Jones announced his commitment to Wisconsin on July 14, 2023. He is the second-highest-rated recruit in Wisconsin's 2024 class. ESPN and 247Sports ranked him as the No. 7 running back in the country.