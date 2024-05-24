3 things Edmonton Oilers did right in Game 1 win vs Dallas Stars 

The Edmonton Oilers pulled out a gutsy 3-2 win in 2OT to capture Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid redirected a shot 32 seconds into the second period of overtime to seal the victory. McDavid had an eventful first OT period as well, missing a golden opportunity, but managed to cash in when it counted most.

So, with Game 1 in the books, here's a closer look at what went right for the Edmonton Oilers.

3 things the Edmonton Oilers got right in Game 1

#1. The Oilers' penalty kill came up huge

The Edmonton Oilers killed off five Dallas powerplays, including a McDavid double minor in the first OT period. While Stuart Skinner was forced to make eight shorthanded saves, the Oilers managed to avoid disaster.

It’s worth pointing out that the Oilers got a couple of lucky breaks during the four-minute penalty in OT, as two shots rang off the post. Still, Skinner stayed focused, and the Oilers were able to pull off a huge penalty kill.

Special credit must go out to the Oilers’ defense corps, in particular Cody Ceci and Vincent Desharnais, who played key roles during the penalty kill.

#2. Stuart Skinner stole the game

Stuart Skinner entered the game with a sub-900 SV%. While he faced a significant challenge in the first half of the Vancouver series, the Canucks didn’t test Skinner in Games 6 and 7.

However, the Dallas Stars brought a completely different approach compared to other teams the Oilers have faced this postseason.

The Stars played well in the first period but then unloaded in the second period after falling behind 2-0. The Stars attacked leading to Tyler Seguin’s first goal. The attack didn’t let up, with Seguin eventually tying the game late in the third.

The Oilers netminder hung tough and made 31 saves, including key saves in OT. Skinner’s performance in Game 1 is encouraging, especially since Dallas will look to come out guns blazing in Game 2.

#3. Connor McDavid proved he’s a big-time player

McDavid had a bit of a quiet night by his standards. He registered a goal and an assist in the game. While he seemed lost at times, he showed up when it counted most. He redirected a shot from Evan Bouchard in 2OT, sealing the win.

While McDavid missed a huge opportunity in the first OT period, he recovered quickly, giving the Edmonton Oilers the leadership they needed from their captain.

It’s worth highlighting that the Stars did a good job of keeping McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in check for most of the game. Nevertheless, the Stars were unable to keep McDavid in check at a crucial point in the game.