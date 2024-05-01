5 Winnipeg Jets players who may not return next season feat. Tyler Toffoli 

The Winnipeg Jets' season came to a disappointing end after a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of their first-round series at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

As the team prepares for next season, several key players' contracts are set to expire, which could lead to significant changes in the Jets' roster for next season.

5 Winnipeg Jets players who may not return next season

#1. Tyler Toffoli

Tyler Toffoli was acquired by the Jets from the New Jersey Devils on March 8, 2024, in exchange for a third-round pick (2024) and a second-round pick (2025). He also played for the Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks.

He contributed 55 points through 33 goals and 22 assists over 79 regular season games and scored two goals in the playoffs. However, with his four-year, $17,000,000 contract (via CapFriendly) set to expire, there is currently no contract extension in place with the Jets.

#2. Sean Monahan

Sean Monahan was traded to the Jets from the Montreal Canadiens on February 2, 2024, in exchange for a first-round pick (2024) and a conditional third-round pick (2027). He also played nine seasons with the Calgary Flames before being traded to the Canadiens.

He recorded 59 points through 26 goals and 33 assists over the regular season and made an assist in the playoffs. Monahan's one-year, $2,000,000 contract is set to expire, and his future with the Jets also remains uncertain.

#3. Brenden Dillon

Brenden Dillon was traded to the Jets from the Washington Capitals on July 26, 2021, in exchange for a second-round pick (2022) and another second-round pick ((2023). He also played for the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks.

He contributed 20 points through eight goals and 12 assists over the regular season and three assists in the playoffs. With his four-year, $15,600,000 contract set to expire, the Winnipeg Jets have yet to sign an extension with Dillon.

#4. Dylan DeMelo

The Jets acquired Dylan DeMelo from the Ottawa Senators on February 18, 2020, in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick. He also played for the San Jose Sharks.

He recorded 31 points through three goals and 28 assists over the regular season and made an assist in the playoffs. DeMelo's four-year, $12,000,000 contract is set to expire, and there is currently no contract extension in place with the Winnipeg Jets.

#5. Colin Miller

Colin Miller was traded to the Jets from the New Jersey Devils on March 8, 2024, in exchange for a fourth-round pick (2026). He also played for the Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars.

He contributed nine points through four goals and five assists over the regular season and made an assist in the playoffs. Miller's two-year, $3,700,000 contract is set to expire, and there is currently no contract extension in place with the Jets.

As the Winnipeg Jets enter the offseason, the future of these five players and how contract negotiations pan out for each could have a major impact on their roster for next season.

Who do you think the Jets should re-sign this offseason? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.