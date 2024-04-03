Amazon may buy Canadian NHL broadcasting rights from Rogers Communications: Reports

Reports have emerged that Amazon may be looking to acquire Canadian NHL broadcasting rights from Rogers Communications before the current media rights deal expires.

Rogers signed a monumental 12-year, $5.2 billion agreement for national NHL rights in Canada starting in 2014-15.

According to sports media insider Jonah Siegel, Rogers is considering selling air rights for Monday night NHL games, including playoffs to Amazon for the next two seasons.

If this deal goes through, it would mark Amazon's first foray into live NHL game broadcasts in Canada. It would provide them with an opportunity to test the waters and gauge interest before potentially making a play for a portion of the next national NHL rights package starting in 2026.

For Rogers, airing some games on Amazon would allow them to evaluate how this streaming option impacts viewership across their other platforms. It may also help Rogers maximize revenue in the short term.

"Amazon’s interest in securing a foothold in the NHL broadcasting arena speaks volumes about the company’s broader strategy,” Siegel wrote on his YYZ Sports Media site.

“With deep ties to the NHL and a robust Prime platform, Amazon is positioning itself to compete head-to-head with industry giants like Walmart and Loblaws, particularly in the fiercely competitive grocery sector,” Siegel added.

Rogers looking to offload Monday night games

Rogers’ $5.2 billion deal has become increasingly problematic as cord-cutting grows and Canadian teams struggle in the playoffs.

No Canadian franchise qualified for the postseason in the second year of the deal. Since then, the Toronto Maple Leafs have reached the second round of the playoff only once, and the Edmonton Oilers have secured four combined wins. The Canadiens reached the Stanley Cup Final once but lacked sustainability.

This potential Amazon-NHL partnership hints at a larger role down the road. Here' what Jonah Siegel wrote:

"While details remain scarce, the murmurs suggest that Rogers, burdened by the deal, may be looking to offload the Monday night games to the Seattle-based tech giant."

Offloading some content could benefit a Rogers deal strained by changing viewing habits.