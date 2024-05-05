"Back to the drawing board": Die-hard Leafs fan Paul Bissonnette reacts to Toronto's Game 7 loss and consequent playoff elimination

Die-hard Toronto Maple Leafs fan Paul Bissonnette took to social media to express his raw emotions following the Leafs' Game 7 loss to the Boston Bruins in Saturday's first-round NHL playoffs series finale.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Bissonnette's sentiments echoed the disappointment felt by many fans as the Leafs fell short in a tightly contested battle against their long-standing rivals.

"Oh, my God. Brutal, brutal heartbreak," Bissonnette's said.

Bissonnette highlighted the pivotal moment of the game, acknowledging David Pastrnak's remarkable play that sealed the Leafs' fate.

"I thought that was our game," Bissonnette said

He commended Pastrnak's skillful execution, recognizing the precision of his shot as he elevated the puck past Toronto goaltender Jeremy Swayman in overtime.

"And yeah, just got snuck in behind the Leafs. D and Sammy didn't really come out," Bissonnette said.

Despite their efforts, the Bruins exploited vulnerabilities in the Leafs' defense, ultimately securing the victory and advancing to the next round of the playoffs. For Bissonnette and fellow fans, the loss marked a bitter end to a season filled with anticipation and hope.

As Bissonnette grappled with the reality of Toronto's playoff elimination, he acknowledged the resilience displayed by the Bruins throughout the series. Despite facing adversity, including injuries and lineup changes, the Bruins demonstrated determination, ultimately prevailing in a series marked by dramatic twists and turns.

While the outcome may not have been what he hoped for, Bissonnette congratulated the Bruins for their hard-fought victory.

"Tons of dramatics. Probably one of the best first round series I've ever seen as far as, like, the swings and what was at stake," Bissonnette said. "I mean, who knows? Maybe Jim Montgomery's job if they blow that 3-1 lead to the Leafs, given all their injury problems and who was in and out of the lineup.

"So I think a full, healthy team for the Leafs throughout the whole series. I think they win it in seven, but oh, back to the drawing board."

Expand Tweet

Sheldon Keefe's future with Toronto Maple Leafs uncertain after postseason exit

Following the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff exit against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night, questions about coach Sheldon Keefe's future have risen. Despite his team's effort to rally from a 3-1 deficit, offensive struggles persisted, notably with a 1 for 21 power play. Keefe attributed the lack of production to opponents setting up games "for the Leafs to beat themselves."

"It's very evident when teams play the Leafs, they set up the game for the Leafs to beat themselves, And I thought we did that in Games 3 and 4. We beat ourselves with how we played at home," Keefe said (via HockeyNews).

Despite a two-year extension signed last summer, his job security remains uncertain.