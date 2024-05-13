"Hopefully Skinner's last game as an Oiler"- NHL fans react as Edmonton Oilers' goaltending woes continue in 4-3 Game 3 loss to Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks edged past the Edmonton Oilers with a narrow 4-3 victory in Game 3, seizing a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Second Round. The standout performance came from Canucks' netminder Arturs Silovs while the Oilers' goaltending faltered again.

Silovs made an impressive 42 saves, including an impressive 21 in the third period alone. Despite Edmonton's dominant offensive display, outshooting Vancouver 36-7 in the final two periods, they struggled to find the back of the net.

Vanco͏uver's offensive charge was led by Brock Boes͏e͏r, who notched two goals and an assist, while Elias Lindho͏lm added two crucial goals to their ta͏lly. Quinn Hughe͏s and J.T. Miller provided valuable support with two ͏assists each, fue͏ling the Canucks' attack.

The Oilers' goaltending faltered once again, with Stuart Skinner allowing four goals on just 15 shots before being replaced by Calvin Pickard, who made three saves. This goaltending instability compounded Edmonton's woes, despite Leon Draisaitl's commendable efforts with a goal and an assist in Game 3, bringing his series total to 2 goals and 6 assists.

Fans took to X/ Twitter to express their frustration over the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending struggles, as one of the fans commented:

"Hopefully skinners last game as an oiler he’s the main reason we lost tonight."

Another fan also vented out his frustration on the team:

"Can’t score against an AHL goalie, 1 line team. Power play merchants. No goaltending. Your fans deserve better"

In addition to lamenting the Oilers' goaltending woes, fans also voiced concerns about other areas where the team fell short:

"Ian cole has more goals for the oilers than mcDavid" one fan said

"Bottom six they need to get going here" another fan chimed in

"It’s really simple play McDavid & Draisaitl 40 minutes in game 4 Coach Knoblauch." one fan commented

"Sloppy start again, can’t win puck battles, defence & Goalie.. terrible." another fan pointed

While some fans are optimistic that the Oilers will bounce back in the next game:

"Deserved to win got unlucky silovs played crazy, gotta capitalize on the chances next game" one fan said

"Time to move on from this. Bring on Tuesday." another fan said

Edmonton's inability to convert their overwhelming shot advantage into goals and their struggles to secure crucial saves need improvement. The Edmonton Oilers will look to make a comeback by addressing their issues as they prepare for Game 4, slated for Tuesday.

Boeser's brilliance propels Vancouver Canucks over Edmonton Oilers, take series lead

The game began with an early power-play goal from Mattias Ekholm at 5:37 of the first period, giving the Edmonton Oilers a 1-0 lead.

However, the Canucks responded swiftly with Elias Lindholm tipping in a wrist shot at 8:45, knotting the score at 1-1. Brock Boeser then took charge, scoring twice for Vancouver. Boeser capitalized on a pass from J.T. Miller at 13:18 to put the Canucks ahead 2-1, and he extended their lead with another goal at 18:34, making it 3-1.

In the second period, Leon Draisaitl pulled one back for the Oilers, burying a one-timer during a power play at 3:36, narrowing the gap to 3-2. Lindholm struck again for the Canucks with his second power-play goal of the night at 17:35, extending their lead to 4-2.

The Edmonton Oilers fought back in the third period, with Evan Bouchard finding the net at 18:44, bringing the score to 4-3.