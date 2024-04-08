Joel Edmundson injury update: Insider reveals latest possible return timeline for Leafs' defenceman

Coach Sheldon Keefe gave us the lowdown on Joel Edmundson's injury situation for the Maple Leafs.

Edmundson has been sidelined for the past six games due to an undisclosed injury. He may make his comeback as early as Thursday's matchup against the New Jersey Devils, per Keefe. TSN reporter Mark Masters shared the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"Sheldon Keefe says Joel Edmundson remains out today and tomorrow but may return later this week. Leafs have games Thursday (vs Devils) and Saturday (vs Wings)," Masters tweeted.

The 30-year-old defenseman last saw game action on March 26 against the Carolina Hurricanes before being sidelined with the injury. He has since rehabilitated to return to full fitness and rejoin the Maple Leafs' defensive lineup.

Edmundson's tenure with the Maple Leafs began following a trade deadline move from the Washington Capitals on March 7. In exchange for the veteran defenseman, the Maple Leafs sent draft picks to the Capitals. They wanted to bolster their defensive depth for the remainder of the season and postseason push.

Edmundson got limited playing time with the Maple Leafs due to the injury setback. Still, he contributed defensively in his 51 games, split between the Maple Leafs and Capitals. So far, he has registered one goal and five assists, totaling six points on the season.

Notably, he has yet to record a point as a member of the Maple Leafs, a statistic he likely aims to change upon his return to the lineup.

Maple Leafs clinched a 4-2 win against the Canadiens despite Joel Edmundson's absence

In a match against the Montreal Canadiens, Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 64th goal in a dominant second period. He secured a 4-2 victory for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews also reached the 100-point mark for the second time in his career, extending his point streak to 10 games.

Mitch Marner praised Matthews' performance:

"What he’s been doing this year has been special."

Despite Matthews' standout performance, Toronto's offensive depth was evident as Bobby McMann, Matthew Knies and Max Domi also found the net.

Marner emphasized the team's depth:

"It just makes our team very deep and very hard to play against."

Despite early struggles, Toronto capitalized on opportunities in the second period, overwhelming Montreal's defense.

In addition to Matthews' offensive dominance, teammate Ryan Reaves stood out for his physical play. He earned praise from Matthews, who described him as "the best in the world at it for a reason" and "an animal."

While Montreal attempted to rally, with goals from Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, goaltender Sam Montembeault struggled before being replaced by Cayden Primeau. Despite Matthews' near-miss in the third period, hitting the post, Toronto secured a crucial victory, clinching a playoff spot.