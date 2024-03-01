"Makes the Leafs worse": Ilya Lyubushkin's trade to Maple Leafs slammed by NHL analyst

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-way trade. This marked the second time in just two years that the Leafs have brought Lyubushkin onto their roster.

The acquisition of Lyubushkin has, however, faced criticism from NHL analyst Scott Wheeler, a national reporter at The Athletic.

Wheeler expressed his views on X, stating that the addition of Lyubushkin to the Maple Leafs lineup could have a negative impact.

"Ilya Lyubushkin makes the Leafs worse. One of the least capable puck movers in the NHL. They’d be better off with any number of alternative lineups (six lefties, William Lagesson, Conor Timmins, you name it)."

The decision to make this trade came swiftly, following the loss of defenseman Mark Giordano to a head injury during a game against the Arizona Coyotes.

The trade involved Toronto sending a 2025 third-round draft pick to Anaheim, and in return, the Maple Leafs received Lyubushkin and the rights to forward Kirill Slepets. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes were part of the deal, receiving a 2024 sixth-rounder as they sent Slepets' rights to Toronto.

An interesting aspect of the trade is that Toronto will only have to cover 25 percent of Lyubushkin's salary, amounting to $687,500, with the Ducks shouldering half of the cost and the Hurricanes contributing the remaining quarter.

How is the Ilya Lyubushkin trade going to help the Leafs?

Ilya Lyubushkin adds depth to the Leafs' blue line. He first joined the organization in February 2022 as part of a trade with the Coyotes. While with Toronto, he scored six points in 31 regular-season games and added another assist in seven playoff games.

Lyubushkin, a right-handed defenseman who plays on the left side, is ideal for the Leafs, who have a left-handed D-man imbalance. Initially, the team considered benching forward Mitch Marner and putting him on defense.

Thus, the timing of Lyubushkin's acquisition was fortuitous, especially when Giordano, the Flames' veteran defenseman, was injured. Whereas Giordano's status is uncertain, Lyubushkin provides not only the second right-handed option but also the experience of having played for the Leafs before.

The Leafs, currently in third place in the Atlantic with 76 points, are 8 points behind the Panthers and the Boston team. They have a record of 34-17-8 and their chances of making it to the playoffs are high.