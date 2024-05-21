"Making space for Marner" "Announce Stamkos to the Leafs": NHL fans react to Lightning re-acquiring Ryan McDonagh from Nashville

Analyst Elliotte Friedman shared a post on X in which he revealed that the Tampa Bay Lightning has re-acquired defenseman Ryan McDonagh from the Nashville Predators. Soon NHL fans started reacting to it.

The announcement came alongside a statement from Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz, detailing the trade agreement between the two teams.

In response to this unexpected news, NHL fans took to X to voice their opinions and reactions.

One fan humorously suggested:

"Announce Stamkos to the Leafs."

Another fan chimed in with a more strategic perspective, commenting:

"Making space for Marner."

However, not all reactions were lighthearted or optimistic. One fan expressed skepticism about the Lightning's prospects.

"The Lightning’s window is closed. The sooner they realize it the better," a fan said.

Another fan speculated on potential implications for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"Stamkos is gonna make for a good Marner replacement in Toronto," the fan remarked.

Some hockey fans even offered insights into the broader strategic considerations at play.

"I would think the Lightning would want to take their core with a mix of younger players to be competitive again in 2 years, this feels like patch work," one fan said.

"Should have never traded him. Biggest mistake our management has made in the last few years," another fan said.

Barry Trotz expresses gratitude for Ryan McDonagh

Nashville's GM, Barry Trotz, expressed gratitude for Ryan McDonagh's leadership during his time as an alternate captain.

“We want to thank Ryan for all he meant to the Predators organization over the past two seasons, including serving as an alternate captain, his renowned leadership qualities and dedication to doing whatever it takes to win made an immediate impact on our team both on and off the ice." Barry Trotz said (via Sportsnet).

"We want to make decisions that help us build on the success we had in the 2023-24 season by giving us as many weapons as we can get, whether it’s younger players on our roster, more impactful draft choices or salary cap flexibility,” Trotz added.

Ryan McDonagh, originally drafted by the Montreal Canadiens, found his stride with the New York Rangers before joining the Lightning, where he won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

Ryan McDonagh has two seasons left on his contract. And now, his return to Tampa Bay is going to give strength to the team.