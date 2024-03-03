Matt Rempe's big hit on Ilya Lyubushkin sparks comment from Maple Leafs' Keefe

Matt Rempe's impactful hit on defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin during the Maple Leafs' 4-3 shootout triumph against the New York Rangers prompted Coach Sheldon Keefe to address the media. While celebrating the team's improved record to 35-17-8, Keefe revealed that Lyubushkin had sustained a head injury in the second period.

"He didn’t finish the game. He has a head injury. We will have to get him figured out," Keefe disclosed regarding Lyubushkin's status.

Rempe, delivered the hit that sidelined Lyubushkin, just two days after the defenseman's acquisition in a three-way trade. Keefe criticized the hit, stating:

"He comes a long way, leaves his feet, and hits him in the head. Injury."

The consequences of Matt Rempe's hit extended to a physical altercation in the third period, with Ryan Reaves stepping up to confront Rempe. Keefe commended Reaves' response, saying,

"I thought it was good, especially considering the guy knocked one of our guys out of the game. Injuring players is starting to get up to as many as the fights now. I liked that Reavo stepped up."

Despite the challenges posed by injuries and the physicality of the game, Keefe lauded his team's performance.

"It is a good game both ways," he noted. "I liked a lot of things about our game. I thought our guys played hard and found ways to score against a good defensive team and a good goaltender. It was a good game."

Keefe's remarks underscore the importance of player safety and resilience amidst the rigors of professional hockey.

Matt Rempe's Respect: Facing Reaves and Embracing NHL Grit

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash between the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Matt Rempe shared his genuine respect for Toronto's formidable enforcer, Ryan Reaves.

"I have a lot of respect for him. He's a real tough guy and he's carved out a great career for himself," Rempe expressed, acknowledging Reaves' reputation in the league.

In the 2024 Stadium Se­ries, Rempe made­ his NHL debut with the Rangers. He quickly mixed it up with Matt Martin of the Islanders. This clash, quick at 37 seconds, showed his tough style­. But it wasn't all about brute force. Rempe­ scored the deciding goal, giving the­ Rangers an exciting 6-5 win.

Anticipating his NHL debut, Rempe exuded confidence in his ability to thrive in the league.

"I think I'd handle it well. I play a hard, physical game that runs on adrenaline. I think I'm going to be juiced up to the max, so I think I'm going to be buzzing out there," he remarked enthusiastically to NHL.com.

True to his words, Matt Rempe engaged in a clash with Reaves in the game making it five intense fights within seven NHL matches.