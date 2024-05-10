NHL Rumors: Insider narrows down Maple Leafs' head coach shortlist to two names

The Toronto Maple Leafs' quest for a new head coach has taken a focused turn, with NHL insider Elliotte Friedman narrowing down the shortlist to two names: Craig Berube and Todd McLellan. Following the dismissal of Sheldon Keefe after another disappointing playoff exit, the Leafs are seeking a leader who can guide them past the first round, a hurdle they've overcome only once under Keefe's tenure.

Friedman provided insights on the 32 Thoughts Podcast. He suggested that both Berube and McLellan are prime candidates for the position.

"I think the two lead contenders for this job are Craig Berube and Todd McLellan. Now, I think Berube has had some serious talks with New Jersey, but New Jersey seems to be at a point where they're deciding between Berube, Woodcroft,and possibly McLellan, and maybe anyone else I might be missing," Friedman said.

Berube is an accomplished coach and former NHL player with 17 seasons under his belt. McLellan, too, has an impressive coaching resume, having led the San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, and, most recently, the Los Angeles Kings.

Interestingly, Friedman reported that Berube was also in talks with the New Jersey Devils, which showed that there may be a battle between the Maple Leafs and the Devils for his services.

With the Devils being rumored to be eyeing multiple candidates, including Jay Woodcroft, it adds yet another twist to the current coaching situation.

While both Berube and McLellan emerge as frontrunners for the Leafs' coaching position, other teams such as the Seattle Kraken have expressed serious interest in McLellan.

"I think Seattle is very serious about McLellan. now so far St. Louis and Ottawa, are the teams that have hired their coaches," Friedman added

Despite this, the Leafs, led by team president Brendan Shanahan, appear determined to explore all options in their pursuit of a new bench boss.

Maple Leafs prez Brendan Shanahan comments on playoff exit

In a press conference, Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan took full responsibility for the team's postseason failures, acknowledging that the results have fallen short of expectations.

"Our results in the playoffs have not been good enough. That's on me," Shanahan said.

This admission came following the firing of head coach Sheldon Keefe. Shanahan emphasized that accountability rests with him, signaling a potential shift away from the patience previously shown towards the team's "Core 4" players.

Both John Tavares and Mitch Marner are entering contract years, prompting speculation about their future with the franchise.

General manager Brad Treliving echoed Shanahan's sentiments, acknowledging the need for change and expressing a willingness to explore all options during the offseason.

The team faced challenges with injuries during the playoffs, with key players like Auston Matthews dealing with a virus and a head injury, while others like Bobby McMann and Connor Dewar were sidelined with injuries of their own.

The season concluded with a disappointing Game 7 loss to the Boston Bruins, leaving the Maple Leafs to reflect on what changes are necessary to achieve postseason success in the future.