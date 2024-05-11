"No way they are winning" "Congrats USA": NHL fans react as John Tavares is named captain for Team Canada at World Hockey championship

As the announcement came that John Tavares is set to lead Team Canada as captain at the IIHF World Hockey Championship, NHL fans were buzzing with opinions.

Expand Tweet

The reactions span a spectrum of emotions and assessments. Some fans couldn't help but inject a bit of rivalry into their reactions.

"Congrats USA," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Others expressed skepticism about Canada's chances with John Tavares at the helm.

"No way they are winning," commented one fan.

Expand Tweet

Amid the skepticism, there were voices of support for Tavares. One fan offered a heartfelt defense of the player, emphasizing his contributions both on and off the ice.

"Good luck John. Criticize playoffs all you want but he’s one player. He’s given the Leafs 6 great years. He shows up everyday and works. Treats everyone including media with respect. Loves the game and why he’s playing at worlds. Family man. A great leader and role model," the fan commented.

However, not all fans shared this positive view of John Tavares' captaincy. Some questioned his suitability for the role, citing his performance as the Toronto Maple Leafs captain.

"He’s been at best a subpar captain in Toronto," remarked one fan bluntly.

Another fan echoed this sentiment, drawing parallels between Tavares' captaincy with the Maple Leafs and his new role with Team Canada.

"That C didn’t work too well on that other jersey sporting a Maple Leaf," he commented.

Amid these contrasting opinions, one fan humorously summed up their thoughts on Canada's chances at the championship.

"Tell us we’re not medaling without telling us we’re not meddling," the fan commented.

John Tavares has been named Team Canada's captain for 2024 IIHF championship

John Tavares has been selected as the captain of Team Canada for the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship in Czechia.

Despite missing Canada's opening game against Great Britain, Tavares was slated to play in their second match against Denmark. Andrew Mangiapane, Colton Parayko, and Damon Severson will serve as alternates.

After the Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the NHL playoffs, Tavares joined Team Canada. Tavares has had a tremendous career representing Canada, winning gold four times. He won the 2014 Olympics, the world junior tournaments in 2008 and 2009 and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

As captain of Team Canada, he will now be planning to guide his country to the international stage.