Sheldon Keefe calls out Toronto Maple Leafs bias as Morgan Rielly is summoned for in-person hearing

Toronto Maple Leafs' coach Sheldon Keefe has raised concerns about what he perceives as bias surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs and their role in player safety. The issue came to a head following an incident involving defenseman Morgan Rielly cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in a 5-3 loss, which resulted in Rielly being offered an in-person hearing by the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

Keefe expressed his frustration during a press conference, stating, "We spend a lot of time watching pretty much every cross-check that's happened in the last number of years, and the ones that I thought were similar in nature to Morgan’s were nothing close to requiring that."

The coach didn't shy away from addressing what he perceives as an ongoing issue. He noted the heightened scrutiny that comes with being associated with the Maple Leafs.

"There’s a history of events that happen in Toronto and with the Leafs they get more attention, more hype," Sheldon Keefe explained.

He believes that due to the larger eye upon the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, that can sometime lead to the Maple Leafs recieving unfair treatment from the league in regards to punishmnent.

Does Sheldon Keefe's statement that the Toronto Maple Leafs recieve unfair judgement from the Department of Player Safety have merit?

Sheldon Keefe's remarks are not without precedent. In the past, he has pointed out instances where he believes his team has been unfairly treated, such as in the playoffs last season against the Tampa Bay Lightning after a fighting major was called for both Steven Stamkos and Auston Matthews. Additionally, he has highlighted disparities in power play opportunities compared to other clubs, indirectly suggesting bias against the Maple Leafs.

Supporting Keefe's concerns is an independent analysis of NHL Department of Player Safety boss George Parros' track record, which indicates that the Maple Leafs have faced more in-person hearings and games missed due to suspension than any other NHL club.

Although, this somehow fits the Toronto Maple Leafs' roster structure. In recent years, the Leafs have gone after players with high-penalty minutes like Ryan Reaves, Luke Schenn, Wayne Simmonds, and others. One can only wonder whether it's the Maple Leafs being called unfairly, or in fact that the Maple Leafs are just the harder hitting team.

As Rielly's case unfolds, the Maple Leafs await the NHL's ruling following his in-person hearing. Sheldon Keefe and the team hope for a fair outcome, with anything less than a six-game suspension considered a victory.