"Sounds like Crysaitl is rattled": Fans react as Leon Draisaitl brushed off Arturs Silovs 42-save performance

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl remained unfazed despite the formidable goaltending of Arturs Silovs in Game 3 of the second-round playoffs between the Oilers and the Canucks on Sunday. Silovs frustrated the Oilers with a staggering 42-save performance in the Canucks' 4-3 win.

Despite Silovs' heroics, Draisaitl dismissed the goaltender's efforts with a sharp critique, though. Leon Draisaitl retorted when queried about the impact of missed chances versus Silovs' stellar play:

"Well, post is not good goaltending,"

He also suggested that the Oilers could have capitalized more effectively on their opportunities:

"We can certainly do a better job of bearing down and capitalizing on our looks."

The Latvian netminder's standout display thwarted Edmonton's offensive onslaught, with the Oilers outshooting the Canucks 45-18 but failing to convert numerous scoring chances. However, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers remained steadfast in their belief in their offense.

"I don't think so," Draisaitl rebutted when asked about the need to adjust their offensive strategy against Silovs. "I think we got enough guys in here that can put the puck past him. We've shown it so far."

Silovs' performance didn't go unnoticed by fans either, with many lauding his clutch saves and composure under pressure. Fans took to X/ Twitter to share their views on Leon Draisaitl's comments, with one saying:

"Sounds like Crysaitil is rattled."

Another also showed his dissatisfaction with Leon Drasaitl's take:

"Why does Leon act like he’s a 3x Stanley cup winner? Dude has won nothing and will not win anything. I hate the Oilers so much"

Fans are divided over the Oilers' performance, with some expressing frustration at the team's inability to finish off scoring chances:

"Not good shooting either" one fan said

"All of EDM goals tonight only happened with the extra skater. Nothing was 5 on 5." one fan chimed in

"45 shots on a third stringer with zero even strength goals is not the flex you think it is." another fan said

"They gave up 3 goals in first twenty min. They knew they lost already." one fan commented

Some fans made fun of Leon Drasaitl's comments:

"Leon Whinesaitl maybe hit the net bud, youll get em next time" one fan said

"Silovs positioning was so good all the Oil could do was hit posts. There, how’s that angle?!" another fan said

As the Oilers prepare to tackle the Silovs challenge in Game 4 on Tuesday, fans anticipate an intense game between Edmonton's attack and Vancouver's goaltending.

Oilers' HC response to Silovs' stellar performance alongside Leon Draisaitl in Game 3

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch acknowledged Arturs Silovs' impactful performance in Game 3:

"He made some big saves, but we think we had him beat a few more times. We hit three or four goal posts and had a few pucks lying behind him."

Despite recognizing Silovs' contributions, Knoblauch highlighted missed opportunities that could have altered the outcome of the game.

Silovs, though, countered any notions of dominance with a sly response when asked about a save on Leon Draisaitl, quipping, "Which one?" Although he later clarified that he genuinely didn't know which save the reporter referenced.

Since stepping into the crease due to injuries to Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith, Silovs has proven to be a steady presence for the Canucks. He boasts four wins in six appearances with a noteworthy 0.908 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average.