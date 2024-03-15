Sports entertainment group looking to bring hockey back to Atlanta earmarks potential location for arena

In a bid to revive professional hockey in Atlanta, the Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group has unveiled ambitious plans to construct a state-of-the-art arena in the metro area.

Spearheaded by NHL broadcaster and former player Anson Carter, the conglomerate is eyeing the North Point Mall as the prospective site for this grand endeavor. This will be the second such initiative in recent times, which will try to reintroduce pro hockey to the region, reigniting hopes among fervent hockey enthusiasts.

The proposal, announced via a press release, outlines the group's intentions to transform the dated North Point Mall into a vibrant hub for sports and entertainment.

"The potential landing spot would be the dated North Point Mall, where other urban-style, mixed-use redevelopment plans crumbled in 2022," said Josh Green of Atlanta Urbanize.

Central to this vision is the design and construction of an arena by renowned architect Frank Gehry. It will be Gehry's inaugural project in Georgia.

The proposed complex will include other features like a practice facility, an outdoor stadium for soccer and lacrosse, hotels, etc.

The key stakeholders in this ambitious venture are mall owner New York Life, along with Top Tier Sports, Simon Sports, and Zeigler Automotive Group. For now, the financial specifics have not been disclosed.

Green has also reported that the proposal has received support from local government leaders, which is a good sign for the project.

Interestingly, Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin has high hopes for Carter's visionary approach.

Competing proposals for NHL hockey's return to Atlanta

The prospect of a revitalized North Point Mall, serving as a focal point for sports and entertainment, represents a significant departure from previous redevelopment attempts. Past endeavors, such as Trademark Property Company's $500-million mixed-use overhaul, faced challenges and ultimately failed to materialize amid community pushback.

Meanwhile, a competing proposal dubbed The Gathering at South Forsyth has also emerged as a contender in the race to bring the NHL back to Georgia. Led by Krause Sports and Entertainment, this project aims to leverage a massive public investment to support its four-phase development plans.

However, unlike the Alpharetta initiative, public funding for The Gathering at South Forsyth is contingent upon securing NHL participation.

The potential return of the NHL to the metro area holds immense promise for Atlanta's sports enthusiasts. With the Flames' relocation to Calgary in 1980 and the Thrashers' departure to Winnipeg in 2011, the absence of a pro hockey team has left a void in the region's sports scene.