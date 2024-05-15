"What is wrong with them!?" - NHL fans react as Chicago Blackhawks get slammed with yet another sexual assault lawsuit

The Chicago Blackhawks are yet again in the limelight, facing another sexual assault lawsuit filed by a woman named Nina Sanders. She was working on an independent contract with the team, as mentioned by the Blackhawks organization.

Nina Sanders has accused the team of breach of contract and fraud. She also claims that she faced sexual harassment from a Blackhawks employee. However, according to the team's statement, the accused was never a part of the organization.

Nina Sanders was hired to improve the team's relationships with the Native American community. She also stated that the team forced her out of her position after they learned how to initiate contact with the community.

On Wednesday, reporter Rick Westhead shared the news on X:

"In the lawsuit, the woman said she was sexually harassed in 2022 by a man working with the Blackhawks. The lawsuit accuses him of 'inappropriate sexual advances,' touching her 'without her consent,' and also of sending her unwanted 'sexually explicit videos of him' on Snapchat."

NHL fans reacted to the news on X.

"What is wrong with the Blackhawks!?" One fan tweeted.

"As a result the Chicago Blackhawks will be forced to be given the 2026 first overall pick," another fan tweeted.

"That's not the Blackhawks I know!" a fan tweeted.

Some fans chose to downplay the situation, whereas some were critical.

"Upon learning this, the league decided to redo the draft lottery and the Hawks will now get to pick 1st overall," a fan tweeted.

"Prepare of the 'Hawks to vehemently deny the charges right up until the moment they have to apologize for them," another fan tweeted.

"In response the Blackhawks have been awarded the 2027 Winter Classic," a fan tweeted.

Chicago Blackhawks responded to the claims and accusations

The Chicago Blackhawks provided statements. They addressed their commitments to the Native American community, emphasizing more than a decade of collaboration with formal partners and advisory relationships.

Regarding Ms. Nina Sanders' work contract, they said she assisted Native American efforts as an independent contractor but faced operational issues and feedback from external partners. Efforts were made to extend her contract, but she chose not to renew it.

"From 2020 to 2023, Ms. Sanders assisted the Chicago Blackhawks Native American efforts as an independent contractor, one of many partners and advisors in a support function," the Blackhawks' statement read.

The Blackhawks highlighted their zero-tolerance policy for harassment, conducting a thorough investigation into Ms. Nina Sanders' allegations, which they found insufficient evidence to substantiate. They clarified that the individuals mentioned were not employees of the organization.

