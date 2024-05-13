Should Carson Soucy be suspended for his dangerous cross-check on Connor McDavid?

Should Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy be suspended for his dangerous cross-check to Connor McDavid?

At the end of Game 3, Soucy and McDavid were getting into it behind the net, when Nikita Zadarov cross-checked McDavid in the back. A moment later, Soucy cross-checked McDavid to the face as he was falling down.

Soucy was given a two-minute penalty but the game was over so the penalty didn't mean much. However, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Soucy will have a hearing for the play. The hearing will be over the phone.

Although a hearing is set, it doesn't mean Carson Soucy should be suspended. But, the cross-check is a dangerous play and should warrant a one-game suspension.

Former NHL GM and current TSN analyst Craig Button also believed the play warranted a one-game suspension.

"It's not a hockey play. It's at the end of the game, and this is one where the department of player safety has to suspend Carson Soucy," Button said on TSN. "If they don't, it's a failure of justice at implementing what is necessary in the game to make sure these types of plays don't happen. Anything less than that is unacceptable."

A cross-check to the face, especially a star player of Connor McDavid, is something the league will likely suspend Soucy for a game, which would be a big blow to the Canucks lineup.

Game 4 is set for Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET in Edmonton.

Carson Soucy or not, the Oilers turn their attention to Game 4

After Edmonton lost to Vancouver in Game 3, the Oilers will look to even up the series in Game 4.

Leon Draisaitl thought Edmonton was the better team and deserved to win in Game 4.

“I thought we were the better team, for the most part,” Draisaitl said, via NHL.com. “In my eyes, it should have resulted in a win, but you know that’s not the way hockey works sometimes. So, we’ll just re group and get ready for Game 4.”

The big question for Game 4 is who starts in net for Edmonton is a question, as Stuart Skinner was pulled in Game 3.

“We need more saves. Tonight, obviously I felt like that with 'Picks' going in in the third period,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Tonight’s one that he would like to have back, and we’ll see what he’s got in the future, whether that’s Game 4 or Game 5 or whatever it is. But we’ll be seeing Stu again, and I have no doubt that he’ll respond and play well.”

Regardless of who starts in net, the Oilers are focused on evening up the series in Game 4.