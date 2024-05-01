Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 1st 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The two sides are currently tied 2-2. The Golden Knights had an incredible start to the series, winning the initial two games, following which the Stars made a remarkable comeback.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Game info

Date and Time : Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET Location : American Airlines Center in Dallas

: American Airlines Center in Dallas TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming : Fugo TV

: Fugo TV Radio: Tune in to live radio on WPRT 102.5 The Game and KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM

Vegas Golden Knights game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs- Stars at Golden Knights

The Golden Knights finished the regular season fourth in the Pacific Division, a point behind the Los Angeles Kings. With the series tied currently, Game 5 becomes extremely vital as the Knights could see themselves train 3-2 despite winning the first two games.

Vegas Golden Knights' key players and injuries

Nicolas Hague and Robin Lehner will miss game five of round one due to their ongoing injuries.

Jack Eichel and Brayden McNabb have been at the top of the charts for the Golden Knights in the knockout stages so far, contributing six and four points, respectively.

Dallas Stars game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Stars at Vegas Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars could end up having a comeback for the ages if they manage to successfully turn the series in their favor. The side that finished top of the Central Division must have been taken aback by the Golden Knights in the first two games. The Stars should go into Game 5 with more confidence given their recent form.

Dallas Stars key players and injuries

The Stars will be without Radek Faksa, Jani Hakanpaa and Jerad Rosburg for Game 5 due to injuries.

The Stars have been aided by the good form of Wyatt Johnson, Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen who have all contributed four points each.

Will the Stars take an astonishing lead against the Golden Knights or will the Knights retain their advantage? Let us know in the comments below.