"All bets on you every time" - Fans react to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone hyping up the countdown for the Paris Olympics 2024

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared a countdown video for the upcoming Paris Olympics. This caught the attention of fans, many of who expressed their confidence towards her winning a medal at the prestigious event.

McLaughlin-Levrone had a memorable outing at the Tokyo Olympics, as she won the gold in the 400m hurdles event after clocking a then-world-record time of 51.68 seconds. The 24-year-old will be running in the same event at the upcoming Edwin Moses Legends Meet and the Olympic trials.

Her team announced her upcoming performance after her powerful victory at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix in the women's 200m event. She recorded a personal best time of 22.07 seconds and trounced the American athletes, Abby Steiner and Brittany Brown, who clocked a time of 22.32 and 22.35, respectively.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, excited for her upcoming roster, has shared a countdown video for the Paris Olympics 2024 on her Instagram handle. The video carried short clips of her small interactions with fans and media and some clips of her stellar performances. The end of the video said, '65 days until the Olympics'.

Several fans reacted to McLaughlin-Levrone's video, with one fan expressing their confidence in her excelling in Paris.

"All bets on you everytime!"

Another McLaughlin-Levorne's follower recognized her dominance at the 400m hurdles event and commented,

"400mh goat 🐐 🙌❤️"

One of her admirers wished all the luck to the athlete and expressed,

"Nothing but Love for you. God Bless and yes God is Good!"

Multiple other fans joined in to praise the athlete and commented,

"She backkk🔥🔥🔥"

"The souls that are going to be saved by your Olympic journey alone!!!! The heavens will be celebrating."

"She is clothed with strength and dignity."

Recently, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's coach revealed that the athlete would be defending her 400m hurdles crown at the Paris Olympics.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's coach on her 400m hurdles plans

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the World Championships in 2022

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be participating in the 400m hurdles event in the US Olympic Trials, which is slated to be held from June 21-30 in Eugene. The 24-year-old did not contest even once in this discipline in the 2023 season due to her injuries.

Her coach Bobby Kersee recently said that she would be returning to action at the 400m hurdles because it was main event.

"Because that's her main event. That's what we want to defend our Olympic championship in," Kersee told NBC.

He further added"

"I think Sydney's love is the 400m hurdles, and so that's the number one event. My job is to make sure that she gets ready for the one that she wants to do the most."

Before the Olympic trials, McLaughlin-Levrone will make her 400m hurdles debut at the Edwin Moses Legends Meet.