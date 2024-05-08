Months after Noah Lyles' advice, Fred Richard shares a delightful update about the improvement in his vault routine

Noah Lyles donned a mentor's hat for the two-time world champion Fred Richard a few months ago and he had some insights to share on his vault technique. It looks like Lyles' guidance worked well for Richard as he recently posted the difference in his vault routine between then and now on social media.

With 79 days left until the Paris Olympics 2024, the American gymnast is preparing for his maiden Summer Games. The 20-year-old made headlines last year after becoming the first US male gymnast to win a world championship medal in the all-around domain since 2010. He also became the youngest American male gymnast to ever win a medal in the individual discipline.

Richard has been working on improving his gymnastics routines as part of his training before hitting the quadrennial event and he finds Noah Lyles to be the perfect mentor for his running, which is a crucial part of the vault routine. Lyles told Richard on FaceTime that he had problems with his running.

"A lot of issues, what your arms doing man. It'll get you right," Lyles stated in the video.

On Tuesday, Richard posted the conversation on Instagram and appreciated the sprinter for being 'brutally honest'. He claimed his suggestions worked out for Richard as he trained for months to get his running right. The gymnast also posted the difference in his routine after months of training, and the results were evident.

"It’ll be ready in time," Richard wrote in the post.

Nonetheless, the Boston-born athlete also accepted the fact that he still had to work hard on it before the actual test in Paris.

Noah Lyles reacted to Fred Richard's post

Noah Lyles, who is known for his generous nature and for supporting athletes across various domains, once again caught the attention of the athletic world. Lyles was seen backing his American pal's skills as he commented on Richard's video above:

"I know you will shock the world my Friend!"

The reigning triple world champion also reposted the video on his Instagram story, which speaks volumes of Lyles' support for his young compatriot as he trains for the ultimate challenge in July.

As the date of the Summer Games draws closer, both athletes have been building the hype around their upcoming outing in Paris, and the expectations of the fans are also soaring with each passing day.