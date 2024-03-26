NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024- Top 5 swimmers to watch out for ft. Leon Marchand, Josh Liendo

The NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 is all set to commence on Wednesday, March 27, and will be held at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

The championships will have various events such as the 200-yard medley relay, 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, etc. Besides, the event will feature some of the most prominent teams of the collegiate circuit such as Texas, California, Stanford, Auburn, etc.

California clinched the championships last two times under the mentorship of David Durden with scores of 482 in 2023 and 487.5 in 2022 respectively, and will be looking to make it three on the trot.

If the Golden Bears manages to clinch the title this year again, they will become the first team to win the NCAA men's Swimming and Diving championships thrice in a row since Texas (2015-2018). However, they will face tough competition from sides such as Arizona State, the recent winners of the 2024 Pac-12 Championships. The list of qualified swimmers for the championships was recently released on the official website of the NCAA.

Top swimmers to watch out for in the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024

Hubert Kos from the ASU

Here are the top five swimmers to watch out at the upcoming NCAA Championships:

Leon Marchand- Arizona State University

The French Swimmer has been one of the major performers for the ASU in the recently concluded Pac-12 Championships. He won three individual events during the event. Moreover, he is a five-time NCAA Champion and is a world record holder in the 400m Individual Medley. With his recent form and experience, Marchand will be a favorite for the upcoming NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024.

Josh Liendo- University of Florida

Liendo, a four-time NCAA champion will also be one of the contestants to look out for in the upcoming tournament in Indianapolis. He also won the SEC Male Freshman of the Year last year besides his four World Championships medals.

Jordan Crooks- University of Tennessee

Jordan Crooks from the Cayman Islands is another player to have an eye on during the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships. Last yearm Crooks clinched the 50m freestyle event during the SEC and NCAA Championships.

Hubert Kos- Arizona State University

Besides Leon Marchand, Hubert Kos also played a pivotal role in ASU's dominance during the Pac-12 Championships. Last year, during the Budapest World Championships, he also clinched a gold medal in the 200m backstroke event.

Johnny Marshall- University of Florida

Johnny Marshall, a freshman from the University of Florida is the fifth name in this list. Marshall performed superbly during the 2024 SEC Championships when he became the fastest newcomer in the 100m backstroke discipline.