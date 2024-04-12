Noah Lyles picks his favorite USA Olympic jersey amid Paris 2024 kit controversy

Reigning world champion Noah Lyles hasn't expressed much on the ongoing controversy regarding Paris Olympics 2024 kits for USA Track and Field. Except for the fact that he has revealed his favorite Olympic kit, which doesn't include the recently released one by Nike.

After Nike released the new kit for Team USA's Paris Olympics 2024 campaign, fans and athletes alike weren't highly impressed with the design. While several fans called out the resemblance with Great Britain’s jersey, others pointed out the irregularities in design.

While Noah Lyles hasn't expressed his opinion of the new kit yet, it's confirmed the 2024 one isn't one of his favorites. Lyles revealed his favorite editions after a user, ‘Beau Throws’, posted on X:

"Which USA Olympic uniform are you wearing? Me? I'm rocking 1968 (Mexico City) till I die."

While pictures of kits from 2024,2020,2004,1996,1992,1988 and 1968 were shared, Noah Lyles picked the 2004 and 2012 editions as the ones he would wear.

"2004 and 2012", he replied.

At the 2004 Games, America’s Justin Gatlin took the gold in the 100m sprints after clocking 9.85s while he took the Bronze in 2012 in 9.79s as Usain Bolt stormed to the gold medal in 9.63s.

Noah Lyles' Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials

During the 2020 US Track and Olympic trials, Noah Lyles consistently clocked under 20s in the 200m sprints. In the 100m, he was going at a similar pace, posting times of 9.90s.

Lyles competed in the 200m sprint on the biggest stage in Tokyo. The 26-year-old clocked 19.99s in the semi-finals and later in the finals, Noah Lyles ran 19.74s to take home the bronze medal. Andre De Grasse of Canada won the gold in 19.62s while America’s Kenny Bednarek won the silver in 19.62s.

It's almost been three years since then, and Lyles has improved more than threefold. He went on to post a PB of 19.31s which would have won him the 200m gold in Tokyo by a huge margin.

As the Paris Olympics 2024 gets closer, Lyles has become very vocal about going for multiple gold medals. He told NBC at the start of 2024:

"We coming after everything.. All the Olympic medals. I don’t care who wants it. It’s mine.”

While he remains the favorite for the 200m, Lyles will have to at his best to sweep the 100m and 4x100m events on the way.