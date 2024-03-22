Athletics fans recently reacted to Noah Lyles' bold assertion of clinching Usain Bolt's "fastest man ever" title.

Lyles has never been shy about disclosing his goals. During the World Championships last year, he aimed at breaking Usain Bolt's 200m world record. He showed his exceptional athletic skills in the Hungarian capital by securing a treble victory.

Lyles' 100m personal best of 9.83 seconds was set during in Budapest. He recorded his 200m personal best during the 2022 World Championships on home soil, clocking 19.31 seconds.

Although Lyles is yet to surpass Bolt's world records (9.58m in 100m and 19.19s in 200m) he feels confident of achieving the feat at the 2024 Summer Olympics in the French capital. During an interview with CNN, when asked about Bolt, he said:

"He is the fastest man to ever do it and soon it’ll be me."

Noah Lyles' statement sparked a mix of reactions among the fans as one of them wrote,

"No chance...and he is talking too much, should do it on the field instead."

Another fan, while expressing admiration for Lyles, showed uncertainty in the American sprinter's ability to surpass Bolt.

"I like Noah, but he won’t beat Bolt’s time in either."

While a few fans expressed their doubts, others displayed their faith in Noah Lyles' abilities as one of them wrote,

"Love the confidence."

A fan reflected on Lyles' past performances, stating the 26-year-old athlete to be the one to break the world record.

"Considering how fast Noah has gotten in the 60m, and how stellar is top end speed has been for some time… he could be the one to break Bolt’s record"

Here are a few other reactions:

“I need a ring and I need a championship jacket" - Noah Lyles on gift he would love to get after Olympic victory

Noah Lyles secured a bronze medal in the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics in Japa.

Noah Lyles has always stood out due to his stylish appearance and embrace of fashion off the track that aligns with the sport and his victories.

He is often spotted in unique hairstyles and nail art. To celebrate his historic feat at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, he was seen donning a well-crafted diamond studded ring, resembling the track.

During the same interview with CNN, he disclosed that he would love to receive another ring and a golden jacket if he secures the victory in Paris.

“I need a ring and I need a championship jacket. I need a Olympic jacket. Maybe a gold one, that's not a bad color," Lyles said. (at- 4:14)

Lyles has locked his sight on securing four gold medals in the French capital.