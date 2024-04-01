"Shots fired"; "We need this for wrestling" - Fans react to Carter Starocci's comments on Jordan Burroughs

Four-time NCAA Wrestling Champion Carter Starocci recently reacted to UFC fighter Bo Nickal's statement about Jordan Burroughs, who is an Olympic gold medalist. The Penn State wrestler tweeted that he could end Burroughs' career in just three weeks.

Starocci, 23, is touted as one of the best college wrestlers of all time. He recently claimed to end Burroughs' career in three week. Carter Starocci wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"All good. I'll end his career in 3 weeks."

However, his tweet about iconic US freestyle wrestler Burroughs garnered mixed reactions from his fans and followers. Fans replied with sarcasm in their tweets. One fan said:

"mr glass knee over there"

Another fan pointed out that wrestling needs this, saying:

"We need this for wrestling...I like the public trash talk"

Here are some more reactions:

Carter Starocci wins his fourth individual NCAA title

Carter Starocci wrestles Shane Griffith during Division I Men's Wrestling Championship in March, 2024

After two injury defaults at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Starocci claimed his fourth national title at the NCAA Championships 2024 last month. He won his fourth individual NCAA title despite a knee injury.

After the meet, Starocci expressed gratitude while speaking to reporters. He said:

"12 days ago I wasn't even walking. It's just a blessing."

The Pennsylvania State University wrestler highlighted that there were discussions about him not wrestling in the tournamen. Starocci said:

"But me, as a competitor, it doesn't sit right with me watching my guys go to war and I'm just couped up, just watching. That's not how I am or who I am." (via Flo Wrestling)

The young freestyle wrestler entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed because of two injury defaults. However, he didn't allow the injury to keep him moving forward and showing off his skills. Starocci defeated Mekhi Lewis, who is a 2018 UWW Junior world champion, in the quarterfinals.

He also ousted Shane Griffith, the 2021 NCAA champion, in the semifinals. And in the finals, Starocci outscored Ohio State's Rocco Welsh. Now he is set to compete at the US Olympic trials, scheduled for April 19-20, where he will most likely face 6 times world champion Jordan Burroughs.

