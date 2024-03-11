T&T Winter Classic Invitational 2024 Final Results: Kaden Brown and Miah Bruns secure top places in tumbling

The 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational concluded on Sunday (March 10) with the fans witnessing a few intense showdowns.
The 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational was held from March 7 with more than 900 athletes competing in the trampoline and tumbling events at the Oklahoma Convention Center in Oklahoma.
Being one of the three selection events for the upcoming T&T calendar, the results served as the roster for the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships slated from April 21 to 23 in Cali, Colombia, and the 2024 Pan American Championships scheduled to be held in Lima, Peru from May 17 to 19.
Day 1 of the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational featured the finals for the synchronized trampoline events, followed by individual trampoline, double mini, and tumbling finals on Day 2 of the event.
Tumbling event results at the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational
While Kaden Brown and Miah Bruns secured the top places in the senior men's and women's tumbling event, respectively, Brandon Frasure of Integrity Athletics finished in first place in the men's Intermediate event with a score of 42.860.
The results for the tumbling event at the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational are given below:
Senior Women's Tumbling
- Miah Bruns (World Champions Centre) - 52.600
- Tia Taylor (Premier Athletics Knoxville) - 46.740
- Olivia Pierce (Elmwood Gymnastics) - 43.200
Senior Men's Tumbling
- Kaden Brown (Wasatch) - 55.070
- Kaleb Cave (Dynamite Gymnastics) - 50.130
- Xavier Harper (Premier Athletics Knoxville) - 49.730
Intermediate Women's Tumbling
- Ty-LA Morris (CAVU) - 43.260
- Karlee English (Tumble Tech) - 43.240
- Aislinn Hayes (ELE) - 42.930
Intermediate Men's Tumbling
- Brandon Frasure (Integrity Athletics) - 42.860
- Caleb Merckson (FlipCity South) - 41.800
- Aiden DeLeon American Airborne - 40.970
Junior Women's Tumbling
- Skyelar Hawk (Eagle Gymnastics Academy) - 43.460
- Antonella Wachterdorff (Wasatch) - 38.600
- Kennedy Stoker (Northern Star Bounders) - 38.560
Junior Men's Tumbling
- Eli Nilson (Wasatch) - 56.860
- West Fowler (Panhandle Perfection Gymnastics) - 53.540
- Luke Todd (Culprit Athletics) - 51.000
Trampoline event results at the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational
Elijah Vogel of XAG secured the win in the senior men's trampoline at the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational with a decisive lead of 56.890, leaving behind Trevor Harder, who scored 54.240. The ETA female gymnasts, Gia Valente, and Alexandra Mytnik secured the top places in the intermediate and junior events respectively.
The results for the trampoline event at the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational are given below:
Senior Men's Trampoline
- Elijah Vogel (XAG) - 56.890
- Trevor Harder (Carolina Elite Trampoline Academy) - 54.240
- Cody Gesuelli (Merino Trampoline Gymnastics Academy) - 53.730
Senior Women's Trampoline
- Sarah Webster (T&T Express) - 55.060
- Ava DeHanes (ETA) - 53.140
- Ava Hernando (ETA )- 52.990
Intermediate Men's Trampoline
- Micah Miner (Kris Power Tumbling) - 51.230
- Aaron Edelman (ETA) - 48.270
- Brandon Frasure (Integrity Athletics) - 48.170
Intermediate Women's Trampoline
- Gia Valente (ETA) - 47.440
- Olivia Erickson (Omaha Gymnastics Academy) - 47.190
- Olivia Stecky (CAVU) - 46.280
Junior Men's Trampoline
- Rafi Pikofsky-Christiansen (Dynamite Gymnastics) - 50.160
- Mick Seyler (Southlake Gymnastics Academy) - 50.040
- Nate Erkert (ETA) - 47.570
Junior Women's Trampoline
- Alexandra Mytnik (ETA) - 51.770
- Bella Ursu (ETA) - 48.330
- Grace Danley (Garden State Trampoline Academy) - 48.280
Double Mini event results at the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational
The results for the double mini-event at the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational are given below:
Senior Men's Double Mini
- Ruben Padilla (Wasatch) - 60.140
- Ryan Maccagnan (Stars Gymnastics) - 55.060
- Kai Lawson (Dynamite Gymnastics) - 53.770
Senior Women's Double Mini
- Aliah Raga (Dynamite Gymnastics) - 53.000
- Gracie Harder (Carolina Elite Trampoline Academy) - 51.700
- Samantha Breckenridge (Kris Power Tumbling) - 49.930
Intermediate Men's Double Mini
- Koa Luu (Stars Gymnastics) - 50.530
- Hudson Huggins (World Elite) - 47.730
- Kable Moore (USA Youth Fitness) - 41.970
Intermediate Women's Double Mini
- Maddie Ballinger (Stick It Gymnastics) - 48.130
- Cate Cupples (Showcase Gymnastics) - 47.340
- Kalyana Dickson Eagle Gymnastics Academy - 46.870
Junior Men's Double Mini
- Mick Seyler - 50.600
- Sawyer Whitemiller - 49.530
- Boden Courtney - 49.400
Junior Women's Double Mini
- Chandler Graham (All American Gymnastic) - 47.000
- Leah Partida (Tumble Tech) - 44.100
- Emma Bowman (Integrity Athletics) - 42.470