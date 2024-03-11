T&T Winter Classic Invitational 2024 Final Results: Kaden Brown and Miah Bruns secure top places in tumbling

The 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational concluded on Sunday (March 10) with the fans witnessing a few intense showdowns.

The 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational was held from March 7 with more than 900 athletes competing in the trampoline and tumbling events at the Oklahoma Convention Center in Oklahoma.

Being one of the three selection events for the upcoming T&T calendar, the results served as the roster for the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships slated from April 21 to 23 in Cali, Colombia, and the 2024 Pan American Championships scheduled to be held in Lima, Peru from May 17 to 19.

Day 1 of the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational featured the finals for the synchronized trampoline events, followed by individual trampoline, double mini, and tumbling finals on Day 2 of the event.

Tumbling event results at the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational

While Kaden Brown and Miah Bruns secured the top places in the senior men's and women's tumbling event, respectively, Brandon Frasure of Integrity Athletics finished in first place in the men's Intermediate event with a score of 42.860.

The results for the tumbling event at the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational are given below:

Senior Women's Tumbling

Miah Bruns (World Champions Centre) - 52.600 Tia Taylor (Premier Athletics Knoxville) - 46.740 Olivia Pierce (Elmwood Gymnastics) - 43.200

Senior Men's Tumbling

Kaden Brown (Wasatch) - 55.070 Kaleb Cave (Dynamite Gymnastics) - 50.130 Xavier Harper (Premier Athletics Knoxville) - 49.730

Intermediate Women's Tumbling

Ty-LA Morris (CAVU) - 43.260 Karlee English (Tumble Tech) - 43.240 Aislinn Hayes (ELE) - 42.930

Intermediate Men's Tumbling

Brandon Frasure (Integrity Athletics) - 42.860 Caleb Merckson (FlipCity South) - 41.800 Aiden DeLeon American Airborne - 40.970

Junior Women's Tumbling

Skyelar Hawk (Eagle Gymnastics Academy) - 43.460 Antonella Wachterdorff (Wasatch) - 38.600 Kennedy Stoker (Northern Star Bounders) - 38.560

Junior Men's Tumbling

Eli Nilson (Wasatch) - 56.860 West Fowler (Panhandle Perfection Gymnastics) - 53.540 Luke Todd (Culprit Athletics) - 51.000

Trampoline event results at the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational

Elijah Vogel of XAG secured the win in the senior men's trampoline at the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational with a decisive lead of 56.890, leaving behind Trevor Harder, who scored 54.240. The ETA female gymnasts, Gia Valente, and Alexandra Mytnik secured the top places in the intermediate and junior events respectively.

The results for the trampoline event at the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational are given below:

Senior Men's Trampoline

Elijah Vogel (XAG) - 56.890 Trevor Harder (Carolina Elite Trampoline Academy) - 54.240 Cody Gesuelli (Merino Trampoline Gymnastics Academy) - 53.730

Senior Women's Trampoline

Sarah Webster (T&T Express) - 55.060 Ava DeHanes (ETA) - 53.140 Ava Hernando (ETA )- 52.990

Intermediate Men's Trampoline

Micah Miner (Kris Power Tumbling) - 51.230 Aaron Edelman (ETA) - 48.270 Brandon Frasure (Integrity Athletics) - 48.170

Intermediate Women's Trampoline

Gia Valente (ETA) - 47.440 Olivia Erickson (Omaha Gymnastics Academy) - 47.190 Olivia Stecky (CAVU) - 46.280

Junior Men's Trampoline

Rafi Pikofsky-Christiansen (Dynamite Gymnastics) - 50.160 Mick Seyler (Southlake Gymnastics Academy) - 50.040 Nate Erkert (ETA) - 47.570

Junior Women's Trampoline

Alexandra Mytnik (ETA) - 51.770 Bella Ursu (ETA) - 48.330 Grace Danley (Garden State Trampoline Academy) - 48.280

Double Mini event results at the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational

The results for the double mini-event at the 2024 T&T Winter Classic Invitational are given below:

Senior Men's Double Mini

Ruben Padilla (Wasatch) - 60.140 Ryan Maccagnan (Stars Gymnastics) - 55.060 Kai Lawson (Dynamite Gymnastics) - 53.770

Senior Women's Double Mini

Aliah Raga (Dynamite Gymnastics) - 53.000 Gracie Harder (Carolina Elite Trampoline Academy) - 51.700 Samantha Breckenridge (Kris Power Tumbling) - 49.930

Intermediate Men's Double Mini

Koa Luu (Stars Gymnastics) - 50.530 Hudson Huggins (World Elite) - 47.730 Kable Moore (USA Youth Fitness) - 41.970

Intermediate Women's Double Mini

Maddie Ballinger (Stick It Gymnastics) - 48.130 Cate Cupples (Showcase Gymnastics) - 47.340 Kalyana Dickson Eagle Gymnastics Academy - 46.870

Junior Men's Double Mini

Mick Seyler - 50.600 Sawyer Whitemiller - 49.530 Boden Courtney - 49.400

Junior Women's Double Mini

Chandler Graham (All American Gymnastic) - 47.000 Leah Partida (Tumble Tech) - 44.100 Emma Bowman (Integrity Athletics) - 42.470