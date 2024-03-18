“Time to upgrade that silver to gold” - Fred Kerley aims to dominate Paris Olympics 2024 after 4×400m snub at World Indoor Championships

The 2020 Olympic silver medalist, Fred Kerley, recently revealed his goal of bagging a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On March 16, Kerley secured a gold medal in the men's 100m at the Hurricane Invitational at the Cobb Track & Field Facility in Coral Gables, Florida, after recording an impressive time of 10.03 seconds. He defeated Andrew Hudson and Devine Augustine, who clocked 10.12s and 10.16s, respectively.

Kerley's victory came a few days after the bicker between him and Noah Lyles when he referred to the USATF as "puppets" for selecting Lyles in the closing moments to compete in the 4x400m at the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Three summers ago, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Kerley secured a silver medal in the men's 100m event after recording a time of 9.84 seconds and finishing behind Marcell Jacobs of Italy, who registered 9.80 seconds.

During an interview with Fitzdunk after his recent victory in Florida, Kerley disclosed his goal of securing a gold medal at the upcoming Olympics in the French capital.

"I feel like that's a good start to prepare for my Olympic season this year," he said about the victory at the 2024 Hurricane Invitational. "It is the only thing we were working, is drive phase in the momentum."

"Time to upgrade that silver to gold. That's the only thing I'm working on for upgrade that silver to gold and I know I'm the man to do it," Kerley added.

What routine does Fred Kerley follow during the season?

Fred Kerley of Team United States looks on after the Men's 4x100m Relay Heats during day seven of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 25, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary.

Fred Kerley has secured five world championship medals, including three golds, one silver, and one bronze so far in his career.

The 28-year-old follows a disciplined training regime during the season which commences with the American sprinter waking up early at 6 am. Before heading to the training facility, Kerley listens to soft music, engaging in a mindfulness session while focusing on breathing for five to 10 minutes.

Kerley's training during a season includes endurance training and sprint sessions. The endurance sessions last longer with a set of 50-, 45-, 40-, 35-, and 40-second intervals, with shorter resting periods of three to four minutes in between. The sprint sessions may include several repetitions with four to six-minute breaks between them.

Fred Kerley gives importance to rest and recovery, including sleeping by 10 p.m.