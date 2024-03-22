WATCH: Noah Lyles and girlfriend Junelle Bromfield participate in fun dance challenge by training partner Wayde van Niekerk

American sprint sensation Noah Lyles and his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield recently took part in a dance challenge given by training partner Wayde van Niekerk. The dance was first started by Niekerk’s two-year-old son Elijah.

On November 24, 2021, the 400m world record holder van Niekerk and his wife Chesney were blessed with a baby boy, whom they named Elijah Luca van Niekerk.

Wayde van Niekerk constantly shares adorable photos and videos of Elijah, affectionately called Eli. This time, he posted a video of Eli on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen dancing. He captioned it:

“Vibes 🐣 The end 😉”

Van Niekerk then came up with a fun idea where he challenged other track and field athletes, including Noah Lyles, Bromfield, Alison dos Santos, Udodi Onwuzurike, Méba-Mickaël Zeze, Jereem Richards and coach Lance Brauman to take on Eli’s Dance Challenge.

The athletes were then captured having a great time as they tried to mimic Eli's dance moves during the challenge. Watch the video of Noah Lyles and other prominent athletes trying to imitate Eli’s moves here:

Noah Lyles on the issue of doping in Athletics

Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning gold in the Men's 200m Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 21, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Noah Lyles recently talked about the issue of doping in the sport. He was asked if the situation has gotten better or worse than the time when his father, Kevin Lyles, competed around the late 1990s. The five-time Diamond League champion responded (via Letsrun):

“I don’t know if it’s truly gotten worse or better. Yes, I hear about bannings all the time, but the thing about drugs is, [the drug users are] always gonna be ahead of the testing. So you first have to catch somebody who was using something new to be able to create a new test for it. So I don’t know how bad it really is.”

“To be honest, I’m always going to assume that everybody’s clean. Until I see something that just looks a little too fishy.”

Lyles also said that four athletes in the top five 100m times have been on the banned list:

“It happens more when we talk about the history of the sport. Especially when you talk about the top five 100[m] times. Everybody but one person has been banned on that list. Kind of sucks.”