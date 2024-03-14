What is the Prefontaine Classic? Know more about the tournament where arch rivals Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr are set to lock horns

The Prefontaine Classic is a track and field showdown held every year at the Hayward Field at the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Oregon.

The 2024 Prefontaine Classic will be held on May 25, 2024, and the clash between Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr in the Bowerman Mile is the highly anticipated event among athletics fans.

Two months before the ultimate showdown at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 2023 World Champion and 2020 Olympics gold medalist will compete in Oregon. At last year's World Championship in Budapest, Kerr clinched a gold medal in the 1500m after recording a spectacular time of 3:29.38 to leave the Norwegian middle and long-distance runner in second place, recording 3:29.65.

Two years before the Scottish athlete's domination, Ingebrigtsen defeated him at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo by clocking 3:28.32, setting an Olympic and a European record. Kerr registered a time of 3:29.05.

With Kerr recently setting a world record and Ingebrigtsen recovering from an injury, the two rivals will face each other on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Eugene.

Events to be held at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic

Jakob Ingerbrigtsen of Norway leads 1-mile race during the Wanda Diamond League Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on May 28, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon.

The 2024 Prefontaine Classic will feature multiple events for men and women categories, which are given below:

Men's events:

100m

200m

The Bowerman Mile

110m hurdles

400m hurdles

Shot put

Women's events:

100m

800m

1500m

3000m steeplechase

5000m

Pole vault

Triple Jump

Discus throw

Where to watch the 2024 Prefontaine Classic

The athletics fans can view the showdown on the NBC Network from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. E.T.

A Look at the Josh Kerr vs Jakob Ingebrigtsen Rivalry

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Team Norway and Josh Kerr of Team Great Britain compete in the Men's 1500m Final on day five of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

While Ingebrigtsen is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury, Josh Kerr recently displayed an exceptional performance at the Millrose Games in the two-mile race by recording 8:00.67 to shatter the world record.

Ingebrigtsen's comment during an interview with Norway's TV2 on his rival's accomplishment led to the hotly awaited showdown in the Olympic year.

"It is not certain that he runs any better now than last year at the same time; he did not run two miles then. I would have beaten him in that race, blindfolded… But it’s good that people run better than they have done before," Ingebrigtsen said.

However, during the press conference at the 2024 World Indoor Championships, when Kerr was asked to respond, he said,

"No Comment."

Ingebrigtsen secured the 1500m victory at the 2022 and 2023 Prefontaine Classic after recording 3:49.76 and 3:43.73, respectively.