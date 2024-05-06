U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024: Full list of registered athletes ft. Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas

U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024 will be headlined by a star-studded lineup of Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, and Suni Lee. The event is scheduled for May 17 and May 18 in Hartford, Connecticut, and will witness the three Olympic all-around champions compete together for the first time ever.
Biles will be featuring in her first event since the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastic Championships. The 27-year-old led the USA to its seventh consecutive team title in Antwerp while also winning her 6th all-around title. Looking to secure a spot at the Paris Olympics 2024, Biles will be the favorite to secure another gold in her already stacked-up tally.
The 2012 all-around Olympic champion, Gabby Douglas, will be featuring in her second event of the year after making a comeback at the American Classic last month. While her performance, the first in eight years, wasn't the best of the lot, she managed to qualify for the U.S. Championships in two disciplines. Douglas is looking to qualify for the all-around as well and will be itching to improve her routines at the U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024.
Another gymnast making a return will be Suni Lee. The Tokyo Olympic champion did feature at Winter Cup and American Classic but she is yet to compete on all-around, which she won gold in 2020. Lee fell twice at the Winter Cup, and at the American Classic, she only competed on Vault and balance beams.
Some of the other notable names heading to U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024 will be Jade Carey, Kayla DiCello, Leanne Wong, Konnor McClain, and Jordan Chiles, all looking to make it to the national team.
U.S. Core Hydration Classic: Full list of registered gymnasts
#Senior competitions
- Simone Biles
- Skye Blakely
- Ly Bui
- Jade Carey
- Dulcy Caylor
- Jordan Chiles
- Chloe Cho
- Norah Christian
- Nicole Desmond
- Kayla DiCello
- Amelia Disidore
- Gabby Douglas
- Tatum Drusch
- Reese Esponda
- Addison Fatta
- Kieryn Finnell
- Jayla Hang
- Cambry Haynes
- Jazmyn Jimenez
- Madray Johnson
- Shilese Jones
- Katelyn Jong
- Sunisa Lee
- Myli Lew
- Kaliya Lincoln
- Evey Lowe
- Nola Mathews
- Konnor McClain
- Taylor McMahon
- Annalisa Milton
- Malea Milton
- Zoey Molomo
- Marisaa Neal
- Jazlene Pickens
- Brooke Pierson
- Hezly Rivera
- Joscelyn Roberson
- Simone Rose
- Lacie Saltzman
- Audrey Snyder
- Izzy Stassi
- Ashlee Sullivan
- Tiana Sumanasekara
- Trinity Thomas
- Brynn Torry
- Sabrina Visconti
- CaMarah Williams
- Leanne Wong
- Kelise Woodford
- Lexi Zeiss
#Junior Competition
- Harlow Buddendeck
- Charleigh Bullock
- Lavi Crain
- Ally Damelio
- Celia Frith-Carvalho
- Sadie Goldberg
- Greta Krob
- Jaysha McClendon
- Caroline Moreau
- Claire Pease
- Lila Richardson
- Alessia Rosa
- Kylie Smith
- Maliha Tressel
- Tyler Turner
- Trinity Wood