U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024: Full list of registered athletes ft. Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas

U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024 will be headlined by a star-studded lineup of Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, and Suni Lee. The event is scheduled for May 17 and May 18 in Hartford, Connecticut, and will witness the three Olympic all-around champions compete together for the first time ever.

Biles will be featuring in her first event since the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastic Championships. The 27-year-old led the USA to its seventh consecutive team title in Antwerp while also winning her 6th all-around title. Looking to secure a spot at the Paris Olympics 2024, Biles will be the favorite to secure another gold in her already stacked-up tally.

The 2012 all-around Olympic champion, Gabby Douglas, will be featuring in her second event of the year after making a comeback at the American Classic last month. While her performance, the first in eight years, wasn't the best of the lot, she managed to qualify for the U.S. Championships in two disciplines. Douglas is looking to qualify for the all-around as well and will be itching to improve her routines at the U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024.

Another gymnast making a return will be Suni Lee. The Tokyo Olympic champion did feature at Winter Cup and American Classic but she is yet to compete on all-around, which she won gold in 2020. Lee fell twice at the Winter Cup, and at the American Classic, she only competed on Vault and balance beams.

Some of the other notable names heading to U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024 will be Jade Carey, Kayla DiCello, Leanne Wong, Konnor McClain, and Jordan Chiles, all looking to make it to the national team.

U.S. Core Hydration Classic: Full list of registered gymnasts

#Senior competitions

Simone Biles

Skye Blakely

Ly Bui

Jade Carey

Dulcy Caylor

Jordan Chiles

Chloe Cho

Norah Christian

Nicole Desmond

Kayla DiCello

Amelia Disidore

Gabby Douglas

Tatum Drusch

Reese Esponda

Addison Fatta

Kieryn Finnell

Jayla Hang

Cambry Haynes

Jazmyn Jimenez

Madray Johnson

Shilese Jones

Katelyn Jong

Sunisa Lee

Myli Lew

Kaliya Lincoln

Evey Lowe

Nola Mathews

Konnor McClain

Taylor McMahon

Annalisa Milton

Malea Milton

Zoey Molomo

Marisaa Neal

Jazlene Pickens

Brooke Pierson

Hezly Rivera

Joscelyn Roberson

Simone Rose

Lacie Saltzman

Audrey Snyder

Izzy Stassi

Ashlee Sullivan

Tiana Sumanasekara

Trinity Thomas

Brynn Torry

Sabrina Visconti

CaMarah Williams

Leanne Wong

Kelise Woodford

Lexi Zeiss

#Junior Competition

Harlow Buddendeck

Charleigh Bullock

Lavi Crain

Ally Damelio

Celia Frith-Carvalho

Sadie Goldberg

Greta Krob

Jaysha McClendon

Caroline Moreau

Claire Pease

Lila Richardson

Alessia Rosa

Kylie Smith

Maliha Tressel

Tyler Turner

Trinity Wood