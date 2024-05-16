The Masked Singer season 11 aired a new episode, Semi-Finals: Then There Were Three, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. During the segment, the top 3 contestants returned to the Fox stage to secure their place in the competition.

The episode began with the three contestants singing Higher Love by Steve Winwood. With the Clock's identity finally revealed as the legendary Thelma Houston, the stage was set for an unforgettable evening of entertainment. As the competition reached its peak, tensions ran high, and expectations soared, leaving fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the ultimate showdown.

What went down in The Masked Singer season 11 episode 12?

Episode 12 of The Masked Singer season 11 kicked off with a burst of energy as all three remaining contestants, Goldfish, Gumball, and Clock, delivered a captivating group performance of Higher Love by Steve Winwood. The semi-finals of The Masked Singer were in full swing as each contestant prepared to showcase their talent and vie for a spot in the highly anticipated finale.

First up was Goldfish, the Group A champion, who impressed the audience with her powerful rendition of You Oughta Know by Alanis Morissette. Despite facing tough competition, the panelists praised Goldfish's performance, applauding her vocal prowess and stage presence. Goldfish was guessed to be Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Selena Gomez, and Hilary Duff.

Next up on the stage was Gumball, the Group B champion, who took the stage with a heartfelt rendition of I Lived by OneRepublic. Gumball captivated the audience and panelists with each note, earning high praise for his performance and undeniable talent. Gumball was guessed to be James Van Der Beek, Jason Sudeikis, and Taylor Kitsch.

The voiceover of the show gave a subtle hint about the identity of Gumball, saying:

"Music was my first love. But when I moved to Hollywood, I had to give that part of myself up to be taken seriously. Hollywood is a bit like a gumball machine."

Finally, the last performance of the night was by Clock. The Group C champion delivered a show-stopping performance of Dancing in the Streets by Martha and the Vandellas. With her electrifying stage presence and powerhouse vocals, Clock left a lasting impression on the audience, showcasing why she had made it to the semi-finals. Clock gave a super clue for his/her identity:

“This isn’t the first stage show I’ve done. And every performance I’ve done has been solid gold.”

As the performances came to a close, the tension was palpable as viewers eagerly awaited the results. In a shocking twist, Clock was ultimately unmasked as the iconic Thelma Houston, adding a touch of star power to the semi-finals.

As The Masked Singer season 11 narrows down to the final two contestants, Goldfish and Gumball, anticipation for the finale reaches a fever pitch. With star power, talent, and suspense at an all-time high, one thing is certain: The Masked Singer continues to captivate audiences with its electrifying performances and tantalizing mystery.

Fans can catch a glimpse of the finale next week on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 9 pm on Fox TV.