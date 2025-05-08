7 shortest players in WNBA heading into 2025 season

With the 2025 WNBA season starting in nine days, basketball fans are also turning their attention to the women’s league. After hitting historic figures in attendance and viewership last year, the popularity of the W has never been better. Fans are looking at the names on the roster of their favorite teams.

Ad

Although teams are still finalizing their rosters, some players are turning heads despite being undersized. Because the league is heavily perimeter-oriented, players lacking in size still have the opportunity to thrive.

Heading into the 2025 WNBA season, there are players who could have key roles for their respective teams despite having diminutive frames.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

7 undersized players entering the 2025 WNBA season

#7. Jaylyn Sherrod

Jaylyn Sherrod hardly played for the New York Liberty as an undrafted rookie last season. The defending champs are stacked, but they believe the 5-foot-7 guard can contribute to their repeat bid. Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb gave her a qualifying offer, which Sherrod signed in mid-January.

#6. Megan McConnell

Megan McConnell went undrafted in the 2025 WNBA draft, but her dreams of playing in the pros remain alive. She received a qualifying offer from the Phoenix Mercury and showed what she could do in a preseason game against the Las Vegas Aces.

Ad

The 5-foot-7 guard is a defensive specialist who can also distribute the ball. Phoenix could keep her on the roster if she continues to step up.

#5. Erica Wheeler

The Seattle Storm improved their backcourt by adding the veteran Erica Wheeler in the offseason. After leaving the Indiana Fever, she will form part of the supporting cast behind Skylar Diggins-Smith and Alysha Clark.

Wheeler is known for her energy and hustle. Although her minutes dropped in her last season with the Fever, she could get more playing time after taking her talents to Seattle.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4. Aari McDonald

Aari McDonald will add playmaking and leadership to the LA Sparks’ perimeter in the coming 2025 WNBA season. The 5-foot-6 guard will come off the bench to give newly acquired star Kelsey Plum a breather.

Last year, McDonald averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game. The Sparks have a solid playmaker who can give the team a lift.

#3. Dana Evans

Dana Evans has not played in a game in the 2025 WNBA preseason for the Las Vegas Aces because of a left knee injury. The two-time champs are hoping she will be ready for the season opener.

Ad

Evans is a veteran 5-foot-6 guard who has thrived in an off-the-bench role. She will come in to spell either Jackie Young or Chelsea Gray.

#2. Jordin Canada

Like Evans, Jordan Canada is dealing with an injury. The 5-foot-6 playmaker went down on Tuesday during a preseason game against the Washington Mystics. The Atlanta Dream won 80-70, but the victory proved costly.

Canada was expected to start alongside Allisha Gray in Atlanta’s backcourt. The Dream will miss her stellar defense and passing if she misses time.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1. Mai Yamamoto

The shortest player in the WNBA heading into the new season is Mai Yamamoto. Although she has played professionally in Japan, the 5-foot-5 guard is suiting up for the first time in America’s most popular women’s basketball league.

Yamamoto signed a training camp contract with the Dallas Wings in early February. She debuted on Friday in a preseason game against the Las Vegas Aces. The Japanese will have to beat a tough field to earn a spot on the Wings’ roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More