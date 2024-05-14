Angel Reese breathes sigh of relief upon college graduation and beams about her mom's joy

This week, Angel Reese will make her official WNBA debut. Before her pro career gets underway, she took to social media to share another big accomplishment.

On Tuesday morning, Reese posted on X (formerly Twitter) that she is all set to graduate from college this weekend. What stood out most from the post was the details of her mother's reaction. Reese said when she gave her mom the news, she began running around the house in excitement.

"ahhh i graduate on saturday!!! ON TIME IN MY 4 YEARS😘😘 i don’t have to wake up and think about another assignment lmaoooo. i called my momma & she running around the house so happy cause she know all the odds that were against me & she so happy it’s all over and i can live my best life now," Reese posted on X.

Angel Reese will be getting her degree in just four years despite transferring. She spent her freshman and sophomore years at Maryland before completing her final two years at LSU. Along with her academics, Reese also led her new school to a women's national championship in her first year there.

Now that Reese doesn't have to worry about her studies, she can fully focus on her rookie season with the Chicago Sky. They have their first game on Wednesday night, taking on the Dallas Wings.

Angel Reese and her mom share a close bond

Throughout her journey as a basketball player and person, Angel Reese has formed a close bond with her mother. The two have a lot in common, including their name.

Their strong relationship stems from her mother having to raise Reese and her brother as a single mother. Angel Webb (now Reese) and her husband split up when the Chicago Sky rookie was a child growing up in Maryland.

Basketball is a family sport in the Reese house, as her mother also had a successful playing career. She was a star player at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, eventually getting her jersey number retired. Following college, Angel Reese’s mom went overseas to play professionally in Luxembourg.

In an interview with “Women’s Health,” Reese opened up on how her relationship with her mother played a part in college decision. Despite having an array of offers on the table, she opted to start her college career at Maryland. Reese picked this school because it allowed her family to easily attend her games.

“My mom worked hard [when I was] growing up, raising us by herself,” Reese told Women’s Health. “So that was my payback to her.”