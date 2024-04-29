Caitlin Clark smugly shoots down Gamecock player's viral claim

Caitlin Clark is a blossoming star and her spotlight continues to grow as she ascends into the WNBA. She maneuvered through uncomfortable press conferences, trash talk from WNBA legends and online hate from SEC fans. Now Clark is shutting down high school basketball recruits.

Eli Ellis is a four-star basketball prospect from the 2025 class who has committed to play at South Carolina upon graduation. He is also a YouTuber.

In one of his recent videos, Ellis claimed that basketball star Caitlin Clark was coming to one of his games. The clip went viral.

Clark then commented on the video, shutting down the rumor quickly. She succinctly eliminated any speculation about her connection to Ellis.

“No I am not,” Clark commented on the TikTok.

She also commented on another post that claimed Ellis and Clark were "talking.”

“Literally what,” Clark commented.

It appears Clark has nothing to do with Ellis and his viral shenanigans. Clark has some history with South Carolina basketball, as she lost to their women’s team in the national championship this past season.

When is Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark will make her WNBA debut on May 14. It will also be the first game of the 2024 WNBA season.

Clark will lead Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun. The game will air nationally on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be a road game for Clark.

Clark will make her home debut in the second game. The Fever's clash with the New York Liberty will not be easy. The game is scheduled for May 16 and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The hype around Clark continues as Fever will play 36 out of 40 regular games on national television, as per the team's websites, which also state:

"The first four games of the Fever regular season schedule will appear on ABC, ESPN or Prime Video platforms. Throughout the regular season, Indiana will play two games on ABC, five games on ESPN, one game on ESPN 2, two games on CBS, one game on CBS Sports Network, eight games on ION, four games on Prime Video and 13 games on NBA TV."

Clark headlines a star-studded rookie class, which will bring excitement to the upcoming WNBA season. The Chicago Sky is another fun team to watch as they drafted college stars Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

The LA Sparks will also be featured heavily after taking two picks in the top four this year. Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson will be the rookies to watch on the Sparks this season.

The WNBA will also feature the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces heavily on the broadcast schedule, as both teams are the title favorites this season.

Caitlin Clark will be the favorite for Rookie of the Year. If Clark wins, it will be the second straight year the Fever has drafted the rookie of the year. Aaliyah Boston won the award last season with Fever.