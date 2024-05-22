"Gonna take the nation by storm"- A'ja Wilson weighs in on JuJu Watkins' prospects after getting Mt. Rushmore compliment

Over the past few years, A'ja Wilson has solidified herself as one of the top stars in the WNBA. She recently gushed over one of the top players in women's college basketball after receiving some high praise.

In terms of rising stars in college women's basketball, JuJu Watkins is among the top players to watch. The 6-foot-2 guard is coming off a freshman season at USC, where she averaged 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

During an interview, Watkins was asked to give her Mount Rushmore list of women's players. She named legends like Cheryl Miller and Cynthia Cooper, along with Candace Parker and Wilson.

When A'ja Wilson was asked about Watkins' remarks, she had nothing but nice things to say about the star freshman.

"I love JuJu," Wilson said. "Such a sweet kid. She is a baller. I think she's a pro already, she just needs a little bit more years to kind of get a better flow of the game. Her game is where it needs to be right now and I love it. She is definitely gonna take the nation by storm."

With players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese going pro, Watkins has a clear runway to becoming one of the next faces of women's college basketball.

A'ja Wilson is off to a strong start in the 2024 WNBA season

Since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2018, A'ja Wilson has become the face of the Las Vegas Aces. She is off to another strong start in 2024 as the team begins its quest for a three-peat.

Wilson had a spectacular performance in the Aces' season opener against the Phoenix Mercury, scoring 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Following this performance, she has had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each of her previous two games.

Through the first six years of her career, Wilson has done just about everything a player can do. Her list of accolades includes being Rookie of the Year, a five-time All-Star, two-time MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Wilson led the Aces to back-to-back WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023. Along with a second-straight championship last season, she also won Finals MVP for the first time in her career.

Still only 27 years old, A'ja Wilson has lots of time to continue adding to her already impressive resume. Based on how she's played to open the year, she might be in the mix for a third MVP.