"I'll do it, because I'm a girl's girl": Lured by Caitlin Clark's fever, comedian Chelsea Handler makes bold proposal to boost WNBA ratings

The world of the WNBA has gained a lot of attention lately, with big names from all over the sports and entertainment industry taking notice of Caitlin Clark fever. On Sunday, actress and comedian Chelsea Handler boldly said she has a cool plan to boost the league’s viewership: going topless at the courtside, and her video is making waves online.

Taking to her X account, the 49-year-old uploaded a minute-long video to her audience of over 7.4 million followers, along with a caption:

“How to keep the Caitlin Clark effect going?”

In the video, she discussed how she has been in awe of the Indiana Fever rookie.

“I am not here to compare men and women," Handler said. "That’s for Bill Maher to do. I am here to give solutions and ways that we can all help to make the WNBA more profitable so players get paid what they deserve.”

Highlighting the increase in women's sports coverage, Handler said that she would peel off her clothes while sitting courtside to boost the WNBA’s ratings.

“Last year, coverage of women’s sports was 4%, and this year it went up to 12%, so, things are moving in the right direction, but we need to get those numbers higher," Handler said. "And if it takes me sitting courtside at a WNBA game with my top off, I’ll do it because I’m a girl’s girl."

Video of Caitlin Clark's draining 3-pointer on first day at Indiana training camp goes viral

Caitlin Clark mania is underway with both the WNBA and Indiana region welcoming the rookie superstar. The long-awaited arrival of the 6-foot guard had all eyes watching her as she began practicing for the two-week-long camp with her new teammates.

Caitlin took the court at Indiana Fever’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse along with her teammates, and she wasted no time impressing. In one video, she nailed a 3-pointer after a teammate set a flawless screen, then passed to another teammate for a basket before sinking another. Around them all, the other Fever players ran with smiles on their faces as if the moment was too surreal.

The preseason camp stretches over two weeks featuring two preseason games: one against the Dallas Wings on Friday and another at home against the Atlanta Dream on May 10. The Fever will have until May 13 to trim the roster down to 12.