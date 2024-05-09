Is Sabrina Ionescu playing tonight against Connecticut Sun? Latest on Liberty sharpshooter's status for 2024 WNBA preseason game

Looking across the WNBA landscape, Sabrina Ionescu is considered one of the more electric players in the league today. Following the Liberty's 101-53 loss to the Chicago Sky, the two-time WNBA All-Star is available to suit up for today's preseason game against Connecticut Sun as Leonie Fiebich is out due to personal reasons.

During her last outing, Ionescu logged 18 minutes of action on the court, where she put up only 8 points (3-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range), 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu's stats vs Connecticut Sun

In the 10 games she's played against the Connecticut Sun, Sabrina Ionescu has averaged 10.9 points (33.9% shooting, including 28.3% from 3-point range), 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

During the 2023 WNBA Playoffs, Ionescu and the New York Liberty went up against the Connecticut Sun in the second round, to which they only lost one game in the matchup in a 3-1 series victory.

In that head-to-head meeting, the Liberty guard had her best outing in the 84-77 Game 2 victory, when she dropped 21 points (5-of-12 shooting, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc), 5 assists and 2 rebounds.

Sabrina Ionescu's 2023 season stats

The 2023 season featured one of the best productions from Sabrina Ionescu as she managed to play all 36 games in the New York Liberty's schedule. In that span, she put up 17.0 points (42.3% shooting, including 44.8% from beyond the arc), 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Looking at Ionescu's production over the years, she has continued to make the necessary growth in her game, especially in her constant improvement in 3-point shooting efficiency.

In a dynamic pairing alongside two-time MVP Breanna Stewart, the New York tandem was able to lead their team in a WNBA Finals matchup against the A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces. However, Ionescu would struggle to find any consistent offensive rhythm throughout the series as the Aces' defensive schemes were effective in slowing her down with each possession.

She had her best outing during the 70-69 Game 4 loss when she dropped 13 points (5-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range), 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks under 36 minutes of action.

Despite a disappointing finish to the Liberty's season, it was still an achievement in itself to reach the WNBA Finals for the first time in the Sabrina Ionescu era. All that remains now is to mimic that same level of success towards this season, in the process of getting over the hump.