Why is Satou Sabally not playing against Phoenix Mercury? (May 25) 

WNBA standout Satou Sabally is once again listed as out on the WNBA injury report this weekend heading into Saturday's clash with the Phoenix Mercury. With an ongoing shoulder injury that required surgery before the start of the regular season, Sabally is expected to miss a large portion of the 2024 season. According to reports, however, she's hoping to return before the end of the summer.

While she hasn't been able to play for the Wings so far yet this season, she has been in attendance at team games, and has been working to get back to the court. In addition to making a return during the WNBA season, Sabally also is hoping to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she is hoping to represent Team Germany.

Back in April, Wings CEO Greg Bibb gave an update on Sabally's injury to media members, which was relayed by CBS Sports. As Bibb explained at the time, Sabally is going through a rehab routine, and is expected to return around the time of the WNBA's Olympic break, which starts in the middle of July.

"She's on schedule with her rehab. We expect Satou to come back around the Olympic break, be ready to compete for Germany in the Olympics, and then see her for sure in a Dallas Wings jersey over the final 15 games of the regular-season post-Olympic break."

What happened to Satou Sabally?

Earlier this year, Satou Sabally suffered a shoulder injury during the FIBA Olympic qualifiers back in February. At the time, it wasn't disclosed what injury Sabally had suffered, however, according to a report from Reginald Adetula of 1053 The Fan, she is attending practices.

The report, which was released in early May prior to the start of the preseason, included an update from Wings coach Laticia Trammell. As she explained at the time, the expectation is that Sabally will return around the Olympic break.

The WNBA's Olympic break is scheduled for Jul. 18 - Aug 14, with the Dallas Wings set to play 15 games after the Olympics.

Looking at Satou Sabally's injury history

Satou Sabally's latest injury marks the latest injury in a long string of injuries that have plagued the WNBA standout's career. Back in 2020, Sabally had her rookie season cut short by injuries, playing in just 16 games as the result of a back injury followed by a concussion.

The following season, she played just 17 games, as the result of Achilles problems, before then playing a career-low 11 games in the 2022 season thanks to lower body problems with her knees and ankles.

Despite that, Satou Sabally was able to suit up for 38 of a possible 40 games last season, playing a career-high 33.1 minutes per game. With the Wings looking to improve on their record from last season in hopes of making a playoff push, it will be interesting to see how things pan out.