"WNBA is trying to go more feminine": Jason Whitlock lashes out at Brittney Griner with bizarre accusation using Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese examples

Ahead of the 2024 WNBA season, Brittney Griner has gone on a media tour of sorts while promoting her book: "Coming Home".

The release has notably seen Griner go on TV to discuss her time detained in Russia before the US Government intervened and negotiated her release via prisoner swap. In the wake of her return, Griner has expressed thanks to the US Government for their help.

The way former ESPN writer Jason Whitlock sees things, Griner had previously been against the National Anthem playing at sporting events. Now however, he believes she has undergone a conversion of sorts after previously being critical of the United States.

As he explained on his Fearless with Jason Whitlock show for Blaze Media, a conservative media company, Brittney Griner trying to fit into the WNBA shift. With the rise of young stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, Whitlock feels as though the WNBA is trying to get more likable.

Moreover, he also weighed on a photo of Cameron Brink, Dearica Marie Hamby, Kay Nurse, and Rickea Jackson attending the Clippers vs Mavs game. The group was attending as guests of the Clippers, but the way Whitlock saw things, the PR move was done with the intention of the WNBA being more feminine.

"The WNBA is starting to go more feminine, and they're trying to go more likeable. I've even seen a buddy of mine sent me pictures yesterday of some LA Sparks players at, I think, an NBA game. And it looked like a beauty contest. ...

"And so I see the WNBA pivoting away from Britney Griner. And this book and this interview tour is about trying to make Brittany Griner likable, because she's been very unlikable."

Looking at the rise of young stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese along with aging legends like Brittney Griner

Despite what Jason Whitlock may think, WNBA superstars like Brittney Griner are simply getting older. At the same time, rising young stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are beginning to get their time in the spotlight while also bringing in a larger audience.

Much like Brittney Griner and Candace Parker helped popularize the WNBA thanks to their dominant play when they were drafted into the league, Clark and Reese are bringing in new fans. While battling it out in back-to-back NCAA March Madness Tournaments, the pair captured national attention.

With stellar play and a fierce competitive rivalry on the court, their rivalry has sparked national interest, which is following them into the WNBA. With fans eager to see their rookie seasons play out, it's no wonder that the WNBA is helping to market them.

At the same time, it can't be denied that legends like Brittney Griner are aging and unable to compete at the level they once did. In the case of Griner, she's 33 and fresh off a season that saw her and Diana Taursai go just 9-31 last season.

While the WNBA is seeing an increase in popularity, thanks to NCAA stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, it's also clear that their stars are aging. With that in mind, the attention generated by the WNBA ahead of the start of the 2024 season is indicative that the future is bright for women's basketball.