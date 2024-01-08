Valorant Tactiplay skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

Valorant's Episode 8 Act 1 aims to bring new additions and changes that will shake the current meta. This includes another Battlepass, which will come with three new skin lines: Fiber Optic, Guardrail, and Tactiplay collections. Among these, Tactiplay boasts the most lively aesthetic.

This article will do a deep dive and provide detailed information on the Tactiplay collection.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass Tactiplay collection details

The Agent, Viper, from the cinematic "RECKONING" (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant developers have always provided players with iconic weapon skin collections. However, that isn't the case for Battlepass skins, as they have been somewhat inconsistent in their quality.

Episode 8 Act 1 also comes with a bunch of skins in its Battlepass that aren't as appealing. With the variety of choices offered by the three new skinlines, this Battlepass turns out to be viable for its price.

Release date

Tactiplay skins will be released with the Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass. After the new update is installed, players can easily log into their accounts to get the latest Battlepass, which will be released on January 9 or January 10, 2024, depending on the region.

Tactiplay collection price

The Tactiplay collection is part of the Battlepass of Episode 8 Act 1. Therefore, it cannot be purchased individually. To get the Tactiplay skins, players must purchase the Battlepass, which is priced at 1000 VP (Valorant Points).

Tactiplay collection's design

The Tactiplay Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

These weapon skins have the most vibrant colors of all the new skinlines. They are majorly filled with green and purple and also have adorable artwork of the stuffed toys found outside the boundaries of every map.

The gun also has a few stickers on its grip. This skin will fit perfectly with players who love the Initiator, Gekko.

All weapons in the Tactiplay collection

The collection will feature four weapons:

Stinger

Odin

Phantom

Bulldog

Variants

The Tactiplay Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The collection will only be available in its default version.

Episode 8 Act 1 is getting the community hyped due to the changes and introduction of the new weapon, Outlaw. It will be interesting to see if the changes meet these expectations. For more information about the latest update, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.