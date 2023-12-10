26-year-old superstar to quit Monday Night RAW and switch WWE brands to avoid Rhea Ripley? Exploring potential swerve

It has been a stacked week for Dominik Mysterio, but what levels will he resort to in order to avoid facing Rhea Ripley on RAW? Mysterio had already teased an alliance with Santos Escobar on SmackDown, and could now push for that to be permanent.

Mysterio lost his title due to the numbers game that he has taken advantage of several times with The Judgment Day, but none of the group was there to help him on NXT Deadline when he needed it, something that he questioned himself after the show.

Mysterio could now decide to pursue his issues with his father rather than remain with The Judgment Day, especially since they proved once again that they didn't have his back this weekend.

Rhea Ripley had made it clear earlier that Mysterio would be punished if he lost his title and was unable to win it back. This time around, Ripley doesn't seem to be as angry, and sent out a tweet praising her on-screen partner, but her reaction could be very different on RAW.

Will Dominik Mysterio head to WWE SmackDown to avoid facing Rhea Ripley?

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio haven't been the same couple in recent weeks, since Mysterio has been more seen with JD McDonagh rather than Ripley as she continues to push for new members of her group.

Mysterio already has several enemies, and clearly, his issues with his father are far from over. He could possibly speak to Nick Aldis about moving to SmackDown to align with Santos Escobar, and look to finally settle his problems with Rey Mysterio.

Aldis seems to be signing up as much talent as he can for SmackDown, so the only person in his way would be Adam Pearce.

